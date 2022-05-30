The Margaret Thatcher statue has now been cleaned following vandalism over the weekend.

The statue was vandalised on Saturday night with red paint and a Communist hammer and sickle symbol was painted on the barriers surrounding it.

South Kesteven District Council has condemned those who vandalised the statue.

This is the second time the statue has been vandalised, as it had eggs thrown at it just two weeks ago when the statue was first installed in St Peter's Hill.

Lincolnshire Police is currently investigating the criminal damage.