A stone plinth was craned into place this morning (Thursday), the base for a controversial statue of Margaret Thatcher.

A bronze statue of the Grantham-born first female Prime Minister will stand on the green in St Peter's Hill, in between those of Frederick Tollemache and Sir Isaac Newton.

The date of the erection of the statue itself has not yet been revealed.

The plinth on which a statue of Margaret Thatcher will stand drops into place on St Peter's Hill. (30295522)

A key figure behind the statue project is David Burling, chairman of the Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA) which runs Grantham Museum. He said: "I'm excited to see things finally going on to the ground and I'm looking forward to the next stage."

To mark the milestone, a commemorative Margaret Thatcher coin has been launched, available for £5 in the museum gift shop. It features an image of Mrs Thatcher on the front and one of her birthplace, in North Parade, on the back.

It has been created by the same firm which made commemorative Winston Churchill coins available at Blenheim Palace.

Landscaping work around the plinth will continue throughout March.

The decision to erect the statue, paid for by The Public Memorials Trust and delivered by the GCHA Margaret Thatcher Appeal, has divided opinion in Grantham.

Supporters hope it will increase the town’s tourism offer and visitor numbers, though objectors worry that will mean increased traffic and anti-social behaviour.

A commemorative Margaret Thatcher coin is available at Grantham Museum. (30297386)

The bronze statue by Douglas Jennings (7040694)