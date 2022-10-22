The controversial Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham has been vandalised again.

Vandalism of the statue commemorating former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has been spotted today (Saturday).

The statue, which sits on St Peter's Hill, has been spray painted with the words "Tories out".

'Tories out' has been painted on to the statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham. (60159520)

Earlier this year in June, red, white and blue paint was thrown over the statue.

At the time, a South Kesteven District Council spokesperson said: "While SKDC understands the strength of feeling surrounding the memorial, it condemns the actions of those who seek to damage any public property, or otherwise break the law."

Lincolnshire Police and SKDC have been approached for comment.