Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher statue has been vandalised again, this time in “patriotic” red, white and blue paint.

The incident was reported online by “UK Real News” and shared on its Facebook page yesterday.

“The Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham was attacked again today (02/06/22), she was covered in the colours red white and blue (very patriotic),” they wrote.

Traces of red paint can still be seen on the statue of Margaret Thatcher today (Friday June 3). (57082734)

“Cleaning teams from the local council were seen cleaning the paint from the statue within five minutes of the paint hitting.”

The group said that despite the cleaning crews, some paint was still visible while they were on scene.

The page is also advertising a Margaret Thatcher Statue demonstration on Sunday, June 26, at 2pm.

The Thatcher statue was vandalised with red, white and blue paint. Credit: UK Real News (57082177)

The event’s address is listed as taking place at the Guildhall Arts Centre and is described as a “demonstration asking for the removal of the evil Maggie Thatcher statue”.

Within hours of its installation on May 15, the statue was egged by 59-year-old Jeremy Webster who was later fined £90.

It was officially unveiled on May 31, however, just hours before had been daubed with red paint and a Communist symbol was painted on the fence surrounding it at the time.

Following the latest incident, a spokesman for South Kesteven District Council said: “Further vandalism of the memorial to Baroness Thatcher at St Peter’s Green in Grantham is disappointing and we will be sharing all available evidence with Lincolnshire Police.

“While SKDC understands the strength of feeling surrounding the memorial, it condemns the actions of those who seek to damage any public property, or otherwise break the law.

“It was anticipated that the memorial would be a talking point and a focus for debate attracting a range of opinions and there is no doubt that she polarised opinion in terms of her politics and her legacy.

“It is right, however, that her achievement as Britain’s longest-serving prime minister of the 20th century and the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom, should be recognised in her home town.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We were alerted to someone approaching the statue of Margaret Thatcher in St Peters Hill, Grantham and throwing something at it at 3.37am yesterday (June 2).

"Officers attended and saw that it was coloured paint, which had landed on the statue. This is being treated as criminal damage.

"We are now investigating who was responsible and we would appeal for anyone with information to come forward, calling 101 and quoting incident number 38 of June 2."

Two CCTV cameras have been installed by the council to deter acts of vandalism, but the threat of being caught doesn’t appear to have put off everyone.

Baroness Thatcher, who was born in Grantham in 1925, died in 2013.

She was the longest serving prime minister of the 20th century, but remains a polarising figure.

The £300,000 statue was paid for by private donations.