A list of 16 sectors where fully vaccinated workers may be exempt from quarantine if told to self-isolate after coming in to close contact with a positive Covid-19 case has been released.

It comes after amounting pressure on the government to act on the growing Coronavirus 'pingdemic', with the Covid-19 app having told around 600,000 people to self-isolate in the last week.

The list does not include the hospitality sector.

It will only apply to workers who are fully vaccinated and who have had their second jab more than 14 days ago.

The government previously said it would publish a list of critical jobs that would be exempt, however, there is nothing more specific than the sectors named above.

The exemptions will only be open to a limited number of named workers in such services. This is expected to stay until August 16, when a wider relaxation for fully vaccinated contacts may be implemented.

Workers have also been warned they will only be exempt if their employer has received a letter from the government with their name on it.

Those identified as close contacts of a positive case have been urged to only go to work if their absence would lead to a loss or compromise of critical elements of national infrastructure.

Those covered will be able to leave their covid isolation to travel to work and do their jobs after a negative daily test but must remain at home otherwise and go straight in to quarantine if they receive a positive result.

Any company that believes its workers should be exempt is asked to contact the relevant governmental department.

Exempt sectors include: