Hayley Chapman is a local singer who is keen to promote musicians and bands who like to write their own songs. She has a website and Facebook page called Uncovered Promoting Original Music which is proving successful with more than 70 bands featured. Hayley is also a singing teacher and has her own band called Free 2 Decide. Here she tells the Journal about her passion for music.

How did Uncovered come about?

Uncovered was an idea of mine really. We’d begun writing our own music as a band and I realised that most venues are used to having cover bands playing two

45-minute sets which when you write your own material it’s much more like a 30 to 45 minute set that you play and that’s what we had.

Hayley Chapman with her band Free 2 Decide. (31412505)

I was thinking how can we overcome this and then thought there must be other original musicians out there with the same thoughts as me. I then decided to do a post seeing if other original musicians wanted to team up and got a fantastic response - lots of musicians in the same boat as us. Once we got talking between myself, Terry Martin (Hedgehog Reality) and Chris Tinsley (Type Forty), we all began discussing where we wanted to go with it and Chris from Type Forty came up with the logo and the name Uncovered Promoting Original Music. It is primarily run by myself and Terry, and Terry does a lot of the Uncovered website. It’s since then expanded and we began organising a couple of gigs consisting oftwo or three bands performing 30 to 45 minute sets each. The band members share pa and equipment and work together. It’s great for venues as they get two or three different genre bands for less than one cover band for an evening.

What kind of response have you had from local pubs and clubs?

The Castlegate has always supported a lot of original music and since we first started out with Uncovered Trevor Bunn has been a strong supporter and helped us set up our first few gigs at the Castlegate. Original music has always been on in Grantham but it is fantastic when people come and support original musicians.

Why do you believe in original music so much?

I’m a strong believer that original music needs support. A lot of grassroots music is being forgotten and for a lot of original musicians it means a lot to us to get our music out there and heard, but it’s important for the entire music industry. If we lose original music and original musicians don’t get the support they need, then there would be no new covers for cover bands to perform and it’s a big cycle. There’s lots of space for original and cover bands but I feel sometimes original bands can be undervalued. Some venues would say ‘oh people won’t come to see you play your own music’. It isn’t true. I feel we proved that on Sunday night with the mini fest at Edward’s when we had 10 bands playing on the day.

How did the Edward’s event go?

Edward’s were fantastic in supporting us.We are in discussions with them about putting on another mini fest although I am unsure if it will be later this year or next year. We often have lots of events around the East Midlands predominantly so it’s important to check out our page if you’d like to come and support here.

What can we find on your website?

Our website also has all our 70+ bands listed and all our events that are on. We have two uncovered gigs on this weekend at two different venues. My band Free 2 Decide are performing with Bone Broke Kings at 8.30pm this Saturday at the navigation in Newark.

And the other event is at The Old Ship Inn in Pointon at 8.30pm on Saturday also with Siren, Alex Kyle and Suburban Toys. So if people are free it would be great to see them supporting local original music.

