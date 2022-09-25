A touring Queen tribute act is coming to rock you.

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre will welcome The Bohemians next month as part of their sell-out Queen’s Greatest Hits - Live Concert Tour.

The Bohemians are all set to rock Grantham on Friday, October 21 in a rare appearance for the band in Lincolnshire.

Their Queen’s Greatest Hits Live concert tour has sold out at dozens of UK venues, each time bringing a high-energy roller-coaster ride of a performance that has delighted audiences of all ages.

The Bohemians are coming to The Meres. (59458243)

The Bohemians will be bringing all the favourite songs from Queen, who remain one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time, and fans at Grantham can expect an incredible evening of the band’s impressive back catalogue.

A bombastic, authentic audio-visual representation of Queen’s iconic Wembley performance of 1986 will open the show, and fans can expect hit after hit with, including “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Killer Queen”, “The Show Must Go On”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, and of course “Bohemian Rhapsody”, along with many more.

The Bohemians were established in 1996 to re-enact the glory days of Queen and have since proven themselves to be the most dynamic and exciting Queen Tribute Band currently touring.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £25 (including booking fee) from the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158 or online at www.guildhallartscentre.com/bookevent/queens-greatest-hits-live-by-the-bohemians/532603

Queen’s Greatest Hits Tour - Live in Concert by The Bohemians takes place on Friday, October 21 at 8pm. Doors open from 7pm.