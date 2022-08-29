A famous face from TV quiz The Chase will headline a Grantham comedy night this month.

Paul Sinha tops the bill when the Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Grantham Guildhall on Thursday, September 29.

As well as a man of knowledge, Paul has been a comedian for many years, playing the club circuit all over the UK and at many venues abroad.

Paul Sinha, from The Chase, during a recent visit to The London Inn in Stamford. (51228474)

Paul has been nominated three times for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014, and has taken eight solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, his 2006 show Saint Or Sinha also being nominated for an award.

Opening the night in the ballroom of the Guildhall, will be Lloyd Griffith, who is not only a comedian, but a choirboy and an aspiring goalkeeper who has supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on tour.

He has also made numerous TV appearances including as a regular host on Sky Sports, Soccer AM and on Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store.

Also appearing on stage will be David Whitney, a stand-up comedian with sharp cavalier observations. He is an actor who was involved in the BAFTA winning comedy Fonejacker and also a bagpipe player, who has piped at many events including the Royal Tournament and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

Completing the line-up will be the very funny Graeme Collard, discussing his unique reasons for being a vegetarian and his observations on every day scenario’s and confusions.

Tickets cost £13 and can be booked at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.