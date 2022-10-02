The rising cost of living affects everyone, families, households and businesses alike - and South Kesteven District Council is fully aware of the concern it can cause and is taking action to help, as we have no doubt all noticed the difference with our own household bills, writes Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

We have reacted quickly to offer residents an online ‘one-stop-shop’ full of information and advice and, more importantly, links to experts who can help and assist people tackle rising costs.

Useful sections include energy efficiency; support for vulnerable groups such as the elderly or children; where to access special additional payments; and how to get help with housing costs or foodbanks and free school meals.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC. (59508245)

Pointers to groups that can give advice on maximising benefits, and where to seek help and support is all available at www.southkesteven.gov.uk

The Government is providing more than £15 billion in further support, targeted particularly at those in the greatest need.

Its Help For Households initiative, which explains 41 different Government schemes available to help with the cost of living, can also be accessed online through our website.

SKDC recently agreed to pursue a new Cost of Living Strategy in response to the current situation, working with our partners across the charitable, community and business community to offer support to everyone who needs it.

For businesses, SKDC operates our own growth and regeneration office under the InvestSK banner.

Our shops and markets, the vibrant heart of our towns for decades, are under pressure as never before due to changing shopping habits – primarily the shift to online shopping – and now the rising costs of energy and raw materials.

It’s not just our thriving small independents feeling that pressure, even large supermarkets have to deal with competition from the rise of budget supermarkets and online options.

Rest assured that our local economy is at the heart of everything we do and every decision we make, and InvestSK is ready to advise and support businesses develop and grow in these tough times.

SKDC is in a strong position to continue to help drive growth and work effectively with our partners and other stakeholders to benefit everyone in making our district the best place in which to live, work and invest.

We won’t focus on one town or one issue, but look after all four of our market towns – Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping – as well as our 90-plus rural villages.

The right projects can generate many times more than the original investment and SKDC is already using our High Street Action Zone investment; the Rural England Prosperity Fund; the UK Shared Prosperity Fund; and other grants and income to kick-start this process.

The Grantham relief road, widened pavements and improved shopfronts in the town centre and support for our traditional markets all help make town centres somewhere people want to live.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to say how impressed I was at the way residents of our district took time out to pay their respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thanks must also go to the SKDC staff who opened public Books of Condolence in all of our towns, and supported our residents through a very difficult time.