The day the Queen came to RAF Cranwell

By Graham Newton
Published: 07:00, 14 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II never paid an official visit to the town of Grantham but made a number of visits nearby to RAF Cranwell and Belvoir Castle.

She made several official visits to Cranwell, one of which was in 2009 and was captured by our photographer Toby Roberts.

Speaking of Her Majesty’s visit to the RAF base, Toby said: “It was an absolute privilege to photograph such an amazing person, who has done so much for so many people. What a life she led, and will be always remembered.”

