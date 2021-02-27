The end is in sight, let's get there together

Column by Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies

As weeks go, this feels like a fairly significant milestone in the ongoing fightback against Covid-19.

On Monday, the Prime Minister set out further information and details for how we can start to resume our daily lives of seeing friends and family, shopping, drinking out and even clubbing.

Gareth Davies with Boris Johnson (43393594)

It has been a long time coming, but thanks to the enormous sacrifices of our community and people across the country, I am delighted we are now in a position where lockdown restrictions can be cautiously eased.

From March 8, the restrictions we are currently enduring will be eased in four defined steps and I am particularly pleased that our local children and students will be returning to face-to-face education as a priority.

The execution of each step will be determined by the situation at the time, based on the impact of the previous step.

We therefore all need to get behind this plan, follow the guidance and ensure that after so long, we can reach the conclusion of these restrictions.

We have come this far, let’s not risk the sacrifices that have already been made to keep each other safe.

One of the reasons why we are in such a strong position is the tremendous success of our vaccination roll out.

I recently visited one of our local vaccination centres and saw first-hand how impressive and efficient the vaccines are being deployed.

With the Moderna vaccine becoming available in the spring, joining the existing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, the roll out looks set to continue to go well.

Next week, the Chancellor will be setting out his budget for the year and this will provide an opportunity to take stock of the support that has already been put in place, but also I hope, when we will hear what the next stage of the economic response to the virus will be.

I remain extremely conscious of the many businesses that remain closed and who are suffering despite all the loans, grants, tax cuts and other support that has been provided so far.

I expect the Government to continue its support as restrictions remain in place, and in particular I hope we can see an extension to the VAT cut for our hospitality businesses that have been hit particularly hard.

Ultimately, though, it will be our collective action that will determine what happens next with these restrictions.

So, keep getting your jabs, keep following the rules and keep looking out for each other. The end is in sight, let’s get there together.