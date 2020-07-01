Grantham restaurant The Farrier announces social distancing rules and measures ahead of reopening
Published: 15:33, 01 July 2020
| Updated: 15:56, 01 July 2020
A family restaurant in Grantham will reopen its doors later this month.
The Farrier, on Harlaxton Road, is scheduled to open from July 28, with bookings being taken online from July 14.
It follows the Prime Minister's announcement that pubs and restaurants, along with other businesses, can reopen on July 4 (Saturday).
More by this authorTracey Davies