A fundraising summer fair has collected more than £3,000 towards a church roof appeal.

The event in Swinstead on Bank Holiday Monday attracted visitors in their droves to sample home-made cakes served with teas and coffees, and to try their hand at fairground games.

Brave souls, including vicar Father Ed Martin, took their turn in the stocks with wet sponges flung their way, while there was a hugely popular tombola, and a raffle draw with prizes that included a family ticket to the Burghley Horse Trials and an Aston Martin driving experience.