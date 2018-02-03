The Grantham Journal is on the move.

Your favourite local news provider is moving from offices in St Peter’s Hill to Watergate, in Grantham, where the newspaper was founded in 1854.

Iliffe Media, which bought the Journal in January of last year, has bought the new premises at 18 Watergate, which used to be a woman’s outfitters, called Diva.

Managing director Richard Parkinson said: “We have been looking for a new base, where we can welcome readers and advertisers to call in, for sometime and now we have it, right in the heart of the town centre and in a location which has links to the founding of the Journal.”

The Journal is using local contractors to update the building, including long-term advertisers and Journal supporters Avanti Windows and Viking Signs. The editorial and advertising staff are looking forward to moving in around Easter time.

“This is a high profile premises for us, which is just what we were looking for, it suits our needs perfectly,” said Mr Parkinson. “Iliffe Media wants to invest in the Journal, as it is clear local media and Grantham have a great future in store, and this is the first step in that journey.”

New signage will be erected on the building in the near future, once the internal and external works have been completed.

Group editor Paul Richardson commented: “The editorial and advertising staff are looking forward to moving in by April. It’s great that we have been able to use local contractors to do the work for us, because that is what the Journal is all about...the people in the community it serves.

“This move means we will be able to serve that community even better.”