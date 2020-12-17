The leaders of Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council say hospitality businesses will be hit by today's decision to keep the county in tier 3.

Earlier it was announced that Lincolnshire would remain in tier 3 but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the south of the county had been carefully considered before the decision was made.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill (Con) said: "We accept and understand the government's decision to keep Lincolnshire in tier 3 in line with neighbouring counties who are mostly now in the highest tier, when the covid virus is showing no signs of easing.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

"But this is hugely disappointing for our economy including the hospitality sector who are struggling to survive.

"This is not going to help the shops and businesses who could be benefitting from the festive period when people are spending their money.

"It's disappointing that not all businesses are able to trade and prosper during what is one of our busiest periods in the run up to Christmas, when they could recapture some of the lost revenue due to lockdown and opening restrictions during most of this year."

Coun Hill said he would be working with MPs and district leaders "to ensure a suitable compensation scheme is put in place for local businesses".

He added: "But we can't ignore the health of our communities and the pressures on our hospitals.

"If our situation continues to improve we'll be pressing government to look at this again in the new year."

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council

South Kesteven District Council leader Coun Kelham Cooke (Con) said: “I know that for many people this will be disappointing news, not least for those involved in the hospitality industry at what would normally be their busiest time of the year.

“We will, of course, continue to provide all the support we can to our residents and businesses at this very challenging time.”

The latest available figures show that the rate of positive tests in South Kesteven now stands at 182.6 per 100,000 of population for the seven-day period to December 11, only just below the national average.

Coun Cooke said: “It’s clear that we must now continue our efforts to bring this figure down by following Government guidance and continuing to adhere to the restrictions.

“Although the tier 3 restrictions will be relaxed over the Christmas period, from December 23 to 27, we should heed the advice to be cautious and think hard about plans we may have for family gatherings. No-one wants to see another rise in cases after the 27th. By following the guidance now, to keep our loved ones safe, I am hopeful that rates will have reduced by the next review in 14 days’ time.

Coun Cooke highlighted this week’s positive developments in the fight against coronavirus in South Kesteven - the opening of a vaccination centre at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, and a drive-through mobile testing station at St Martin’s Park, Stamford, which opened yesterday.

He said: “We should be proud that South Kesteven is playing an important role in the nationwide effort to roll-out vaccinations and increase testing. Being able to get a test quickly is critical to the success of the national Test and Trace service and residents in both the north and south of the district now have vital facilities close to home.”