The King’s School have reported outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs and other qualifications this summer.

Following from the superb A level results earlier in the week students achieved impressive GCSE results with 91% getting 5 or more strong passes including English and Mathematics.

In another strong performance for the King’s School, half of all grades were the highest grades 7 and above and four in every ten students achieved at least one top grade of 9.

Students at The Kings School celebrate their GCSE results. (50162420)

Headmaster, Simon Pickett, said he was thrilled that, despite significant turbulence in the educational landscape, the school continues to build on its record of consistently high achievement.

“We, here at King’s, are very pleased with the strong set of results, particularly given the challenging time,” he said.

“The achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year, are exceptional.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to prepare students for the next stage in their education journey.“

“Once again, the staff and students have done themselves, their families and the school proud.

"I am really pleased for the students and with the school’s consistently strong performance.

"The boys and their families should be elated and I know that I and the staff are delighted with their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

