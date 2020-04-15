Billingborough, S20/0162: Mr Chris Rate - Single storey flat roofed rear extension and garden store at 3 Chapel Street.

South Witham, S20/0248: Mr Steve Stanbury - Replacement of 2 x second floor box dormer window at 14 Church Street.

Caythorpe, S20/0324: Mr P Fletcher - New garage/workshop, replacement scrutineering bay and canopy over inspection area at P F International Karting Ltd Stragglethorpe Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Colsterworth, S20/0331: Mr R Burrock - Erection of first floor side extension at 16 Pasture Close.

South Witham, S20/0420: Mr Steve Stanbury - Repairing of stone mullions and replacement of glass in four window cellar at 14 Church Street.

Colsterworth, S20/0456: Mr Luke Booth - Rear single storey extension & bay window at 15 Hawking Close.

Grantham, S20/0477: Mr P Patel - Change of use of redundant offices (B1) to dwelling house (C3) at 11 St Catherines Road.

North Witham, S20/0515: Simon Pattison - Development for the proposed alterations and extension of windrow composting facility including formation of hardstanding, landscaped bunding and drainage system to allow processing of 45,000 tonnes of organic material per annum (PL/0009/20) at New Earth Solutions (West) Ltd, Land Off Honey Pot Lane.

Pickworth, S20/0523: Rev Cameron Watts - Replacement of stolen lead roof from the Nave of the church with terne-coated stainless steel roofing at St Andrew’s Church, Church Lane.

Billingborough, S20/0524: Rev Neil Knox - To re-roof the South Aisle of St. Andrew’s in Terne-coated stainless steel at St Andrew’s Church, Church Street.

Ancaster, S20/0567: Miss Debra Moore - To construct a wooden framed classroom at the rate of the school (PL/0034/200) at Ancaster C Of E Primary School, Mercia Drive.

Little Bytham, S20/0533: Mr Alcock - Proposed Replacement Garage at Valley House, 4 New Estate.

Grantham, S20/0564: Mr Robert Spencer - Erection of 3 attached dwellings at Land To The South Of 141 Stamford Street.

Grantham, S20/0570: Mr Peter Harley -Approval of details reserved by Condition 3 (Surface and foul water drainage), Condition 4 (Provision of affordable housing), Condition 5 (Land levels and finished floor levels) and Condition 7 (Materials) of S18/1859 Demolition of dwelling and erection of 14 affordable dwellings with private drive and associated parking at 81 Harrowby Lane.

Colsterworth, S20/0583: Mr & Mrs Kidd - Porch with wc to front of dwelling at 15 Pasture Close.

