Great Gonerby, S20/0350: Mr M Gromett - Section 73 to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of pp S18/0196, changes to rear extension on plots 2 and 3, materials, boundary treatment, fire sprinkler and land level details at 3 Long Street.

Swayfield, S20/0498: Mr & Mrs Bero - Application for Approval of Reserved Matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) in connection with S19/1139 at Adjacent To 2 Castle Bytham Road.

Skillington, S20/0638: Emily Bunce - Installation of 16 x Seraphim 325w all black panels to existing building roof at Old Rectory, Church Street.