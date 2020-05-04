Home   News   Article

The latest planning applications for the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:42, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:45, 04 May 2020

Great Gonerby, S20/0350: Mr M Gromett - Section 73 to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of pp S18/0196, changes to rear extension on plots 2 and 3, materials, boundary treatment, fire sprinkler and land level details at 3 Long Street.

Swayfield, S20/0498: Mr & Mrs Bero - Application for Approval of Reserved Matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) in connection with S19/1139 at Adjacent To 2 Castle Bytham Road.

Skillington, S20/0638: Emily Bunce - Installation of 16 x Seraphim 325w all black panels to existing building roof at Old Rectory, Church Street.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE