Grantham, S20/1197: Mr Robert Darrow - Addition of 65mm cast iron downpipe to the left front of the property. Pipework to be black to match the rest of the property at 55 Barrowby Road.

Carlby, S20/1216: Mr M Rudkin - The demolition of an existing bungalow and garage and the erection of 2no 2 bedroom bungalows at 11 High Street.

Little Bytham, S20/1223: Mr and Mrs Rawden - Proposed two storey rear extension at 2 High Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1251: Mr & Mrs W Sacker - Removal of Condition 2 (agricultural occupancy tie) of SK.19/1463/87/2569 at Pepperidge Farm, Morkery Lane.

Millthorpe, S20/1256: ED & AD Cooke - Change of use from Agricultural Building to Dwellinghouse at Farmyard, Millthorpe Drove.

Grantham, S20/1237: Mr and Mrs G Jones - Change of use from light industrial unit to martial arts (kickboxing) training school, replacement of roller shutter door with cladding to match existing and new fire exit door from training hall at Priest Court, Unit 18 Caunt Road.

Corby Glen, S20/1239: Mr Christian Baker - Proposed detached new dwelling to land R/O 16 High Street, Corby Glen at 16 High Street.

Fulbeck, S20/1244: Mr William Richard Sergeant - Old corn stores at Leavadenhan at Lowfields to be demolished at Land Adjacent To Mannakin Ltd, Brant Road.

Grantham, S20/1267: Mr Michael Blades - Group 1 Lime Trees - Deadwood the row of Lime Trees and crown lift to 3.5 meters at Stable Cottage 5, Gonerby Court.

Grantham, S20/1276: Richard Clark - Side and rear extension at 11 St Georges Way.

Colsterworth, S20/1285: Mrs J Radford - Erection of detached garage at 5 Manor Farm Mews, High Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1288: Mrs J Perez-Adamson - To fell all 17 Scots Pines to undertake a comprehensive replacement planting program at Harlaxton Lodge, 7 Rectory Lane.

Uffington, S20/1289: Mr Horne - T1 - Ash – Fell. T2 - Ash (TPO) - Repollard at The Coach House, Main Road.

Belton, S20/1299: Mr Chris Shaw - False Acacia - To fell and remove at 1 Main Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1326: Ms Francisca Wiggins - Approval of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of application S19/0714 at 11 St Martins.

Castle Bytham, S20/1293: Mike Wade - Erection of car port at 15 Glen Road.

Great Ponton, S20/1295: Mr and Mrs D Booth - Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension at 10 Dallygate.

Hough On The Hill, S20/1302: Mr Kent Blyth - Erection of domestic store at Beechers Lower Road.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S20/1306: Mr Ken Smithers - First floor extension to existing dwelling at 33A Newton Way.

Witham On The Hill, S20/1313: Sandall - Spruce (T1) – Fell. Willow (T2) - Re-pollard at Brookside Cottage, Bottom Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1317: Tracey Featherstone - Crown reduce beech tree at Ridgecrest, 38 Cumberland Gardens.

Caythorpe, S20/1323: Miss Amber Sowerby - Loft conversion and alterations to an existing bungalow including the addition of a double garage atCaythorpe Hall, Folly Place Church Lane.

Great Gonerby, S20/1329: Mr & Mrs Fowler-Birch - Proposed single storey extensions to side and rear of existing dwelling, incorporating existing garage at 33 Belvoir Gardens.

Grantham, S20/1330: Simon Webb - Construction of Garden room min 2m from boundary, max 3m to eaves on decking max 300mm above ground level at 9 Southwell Close.

Grantham, S20/1335: Mr R Atter - Single storey side extension at 223 Belton Lane.

Belton, S20/1336: Mr And Mrs M Coney - Single storey rear extension at Belton Grange, Barkston Heath Road.

South Witham, S20/1352: Mr And Mrs M Paine - Proposed single storey front extension and single storey rear extension at 27 Troughton Walk.

