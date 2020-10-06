Grantham, S20/1259: Mr Rahul Patel - Partial demolition and conversion of former Westgate Social Club to form 27 residential units, erection of two storey rear extension and roof extension at 95A Westgate.

Marston, S20/1363: Mr J Thorold - Change of use of Marston Hall from "residential" (use class C3) to "residential plus use of hall for access to the public, civil weddings, entertainment receptions, guided tours, conferences, exhibitions and use of adjoining land for car parking in connection with events" (mixed use of classes C3, C1, F1) (Application for permanent permission following 3-year temporary permission) at Marston Hall, School Lane.

Grantham, S20/1566: Robert Johns - Erection of double garage with office space above at 86 Tennyson Avenue.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S20/1580: Mr Graham Jeal - Installation of stained glass windows in kitchen 3 lancet windows on the south face of the building at St Vincent's, St Vincent's Road.

Birthorpe, S20/1581: Mrs Nicola Chapman - Convert existing store and garage building to ancillary accommodation to existing house at Grange Farm, 7 Oseby Lane.

Foston, S20/1582: Mr. and Mrs. Ian and Shirley Diane Evans and Carlton - Demolition of bungalow and outbuildings, formation of new vehicular access, erection of replacement dwelling and garage/workshop at Meadow View, Church Street.

Grimsthorpe, S20/1588: Grimsthorpe & Drummond Castle Trust - Submission of details required by Condition 3 (Written Scheme of Investigation) andCondition 5 (Watching Brief) of S20/0661 (Construction of a new public art galleryand associated improvements to existing visitor facilities including alterations to theGrade II listed Old Coach House to create a new entrance to the Coach House Yard, a new shop, meeting space, storage & support space, alterations to the OldStables including conversion to new cafe, alterations to Underloft Building and OldWater Tower Shed. Alterations to existing car park and creation of new visitor carpark and associated landscaping at Estate Office, Main Road.

Ropsley, S20/1591: Mrs Susan Beckett - To install air source heating unit at the front of the house, extend the rear porch at Rectory Cottage, 42 High Street.

Swinstead, S20/1592: Grimsthorpe & Drummond Castle Trust - Demolition of garage and lowering of boundary wall at 6 Creeton Road.

South Witham, S20/1602: Mr Adler - Change of use from coach depot (Sui Generis) to indoor and outdoor open storage (B8) at Abacus Coaches, Great North Road.

Caythorpe, S20/1614: Mrs Brockington - Conifer (T1) - To Fell at Caythorpe County Primary School, High Street.

Old Somerby, S20/1615: GA Jenkinson and Sons Ltd - Outline planning application for 2 no 3 bed dwellings within the existing gardens tono. 3 Farm Cottages and Keepers Cottage off Grantham Road, Old Somerby.

Grantham, S20/1616: David Lovell - Two storey side extension at 16 Prestwick Close.

Grantham, S20/1627: Mr & Mrs Mark Reid - Erection of garage to side of dwelling at 17 Hazelwood Drive.

Barkston, S20/1630: Mr and Mrs Bailey - Discharge of conditions 3 of planning application S20/0822 at The Yews Barn, Church Street.

Dry Doddington, S20/1631: Mr & Mrs Street-Docherty - Proposed rear single-storey infill extension at School House, Main Street.

Grantham, S20/1633: Mrs Lyndsey White - Proposed two storey extension to the side/ rear & single storey extension to front(porch) & rear of existing dwelling at 121 Wroxall Drive.

Grantham, S20/1634: Mr Andrew Dann - Proposed single storey (porch) extension to front of existing dwelling & 'detached'workshop / double garage with room above at 96 Manthorpe Road.

Denton, S20/1635: Slack - G1 x3 Sycamore rear stems removed and x4 Sycamore front stems pollard to justabove the roof apex- approx. 4 metres at 69 Main Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1639: Mrs Lovell - Pollard of lime tree and removal of large Scots pine tree at Willow Rise, Water Lane.

Grantham, S20/1651: Mr And Mrs M Pocock - Proposed loft conversion with 3 rooflights at 88 North Parade.

Allington, S20/1645: Julia Brewin - Acer Platanoides - T1 - Crown reduce by 2m at Woodnook Side Street.

Grantham, S20/1650: Mr Paul Broadie - Proposed two phase extensions incorporating a replacement single story extensionto the rear and a two story extension with integral garage and master bedroom tothe side / end. Project to include an EPC upgrade from C/D to B (target) at 380 Dysart Road.

Grantham, S20/1657: Housebrick Ltd - Refurbishment and repairs to existing timber box sash windows on frontage ofproperty at 24 Westgate.

Great Gonerby, S20/1664: Mr Liam Borrett - To take down the existing out house and replace it with a single storey garage to theside of the property at 44 Manor Drive.

Marston, S20/1673: Mr Tom Caswell -Aesculus Hippocastanum (T1) - Fell and remove due to damage from the property'sboundary wall at Holly Farm House, Pinfold Lane.

