Ancaster, S20/1735: Mr Olu Somade - Erection of extension to service station (increase retail area), alterations and use of first floor as office/store. Erection of single storey extensions and alterations to dwelling associated with service station at Willoughby Road Garage, Willoughby Road.

Millthorpe, S20/1849: ED & AD Cooke - Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to 3 dwellings with external works/elevational alterations at Farmyard Village Streets.

Ancaster, S20/1907: Anglian Water - Installation of 25km potable water Pipeline between Lincoln and Ancaster and newPumping Station at Waddington at Installation Of Water Pipeline From Lincoln To Heath Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Fulbeck, S20/1910: Mr Allan Thomas - Discharge of Condition 3 (Asbestos Disposal Scheme) at Leather Bottle Farm, Stragglethorpe Lane.

Great Gonerby, S20/1926: Mr & Mrs Fowler-Birch - Single storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling (Resubmission of approved scheme S20/1329) at 33 Belvoir Gardens.

Witham On The Hill, S20/1929: Mr Luke Graham - Works to trees detailed in Tree Report at Witham Hall, Preparatory School Main Street.

Grantham, S20/1949: Ms R Mitchell - Submission of details in relation to Condition No.3 (extractor details) required byListed Building Consent S20/1021(Alterations comprising replacement GFcloakroom door and stairwell fire door, new utility and shower room layout and drainage, new first floor bathroom layout and division to form shower room. Garageoutbuilding reroofing, new rainwater goods and joinery. Amendments to S18/1377) at 46 Castlegate.

Manthorpe, S20/1944: Mr Andrew Smith - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 (Historic Record) of planning approval S19/1215 at 20 Low Road.

Carlton Scroop ,S20/1962:Mr James Fowles - A general agricultural low level building for farming and storing organic produce &sited at the centre of the growing area for maximum efficiency in accordance withpermaculture principles, by using harnessed water from existing ponds to water produce at Land Known As Pine Hill Farm, Main Street.

Boothby Pagnell, S20/1934: Mr R Littler - Proposed agricultural building to support game rearing enterprise at Great Wood Farm, Ponton Road.

Boothby Pagnell, S20/1935: Mr R Littler - Application for outline permission for dwelling to support a game rearing enterprise at Great Wood Farm, Ponton Road.

Foston, S20/1937: Mr & Mrs Kennedy - Demolition of existing bungalow, construction of new dwelling plus extra dwelling inextended garden at The Bungalow, Church Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1938: J Monaghan - Removal of cherry tree to front and fir tree to rear at 6 Glenside.

Castle Bytham, S20/1939: Chris Wellham - Silver Birch - Reduce by 1 metre at Milvus House, 3 Glenside.

Rippingale, S20/1951: Mr Brian Hutchinson - Proposed new entrance porch and conversion of vehicular garage at The Granary, High Street.

Grantham, S20/1954: Mr Paul Dexter - Single storey rear extension. Two storey side extension at 78 Longcliffe Road.

Harlaxton, S20/1956: Andrew Coggins - Proposed first floor pitched tiled roof extension over existing kitchen at 2 Swine Hill.

Foston, S20/1958: Mr and Mrs Tony and Pam Fellowes - Single storey extension to rear of existing dwelling at The Croft, Church Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1966: Mr Tim Waite - a) Common Juniper Tree - To Fell - To be replaced with smaller bushes, b) Pine tree- To fell as dead, c) Apple - remove an overhanging bow that hangs over Manor Drive at 77 High Street.

Barrowby, S20/1967: Mrs Katherine Kinnear - 9 Lime trees need to have dead branches removed, in addition a 25-30% reductionin the branches that overhang the driveway, crown raising to 6 meters on all trees at Rocklands, Casthorpe Road.

Castle Bytham, S20/1971: Mr Martin Dupree - Trees along Glen Road: Ash and Willows - Reduce back from road. Large Ash - reduce branches overhanging road at Glen House, 63 Glen Road.

Ropsley, S20/1984: Mr David Ashton - Crown reduction, crown thin and raise lower limbs at 20 High Street.