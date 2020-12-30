Grantham, S20/2008: Dr S Boardman - Two storey extension to side and rear. First floor extension over existing garage. To render the whole property at 16 New Beacon Road.

Leadenham, S20/2059: Rothwell - Removal of hedgerows where they intersect with the pipeline within the working corridor of Lincoln to Ancaster Pipeline Scheme at Land To The South Of Long Lane, Temple Bruer With Temple High Grange, Leadenham North.

Grantham, S20/2062: Mr John Toole - Outline for 9 dwellings all with 3 bedroom terraced houses at Walled Garden, Westbourne Place.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Great Gonerby, S20/2111: Mrs Melanie Embling - Section 73 application for the removal of condition 3 (boundary hedging) of planning approval S05/1628 at 9B Grantham Road.

Grantham, S20/2118: Mr Rob Nicholas - Proposed single storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling at 7 Rushcliffe Road.

Belton, S20/2120: Mrs Elizabeth Mansel - Conversion of existing garage to provide a garden room with a glazed link to existing house at Orchard House, Main Street.

Grantham, S20/2133: Mrs Jenny Taylor-Smith - Erect new 3no. bay click and collect canopy, new 5no. van bay canopy, new Home Shopping storage modular building and 1no. new walkway canopy at Asda PLC, Union Street.

Allington, S20/2138: Angela Whincup - Erection of single storey Orangery to the rear. Proposed replacement of existingsouthern boundary fence with a reclaimed brickwork wall and proposed replacement ofall existing uPVC windows to hardwood timber windows at Rookery Cottage, The Green.

Harlaxton, S20/2143: Mrs H Lythgoe - Rear extension and associated works at Wuyuen 10 Swine Hill.

Stubton, S20/2145: Ian Phillips and Lisa Seel - Replacement of existing dwelling and series of outbuilding structures with a newfamily home at Home Farm Cottage, Fenton Road.

Foston, S20/2149: John & Alison Dalton - Proposed first floor bedroom extension above existing kitchen extension at 10 Burgin Close.

Claypole, S20/2161: M Laffey - Portal frame agricultural building at Ashgrove, Hough Lane.

Allington, S20/2164: Mrs Caroline Smith - Removal of 580m self set hedgerow to prevent future flooding at Land North Of Bottesford Road.

Skillington, S20/2158: Mr Timothy Page - Ash (Tree 1) - to be felled, Horse Chestnut (Tree 2) - to be felled at The Manor House, Colsterworth Road.

Grantham, S20/2116: Bellamy - Single storey side extension at 10 Newport Avenue.