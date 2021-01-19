South Witham, S20/1993: Mr Steve Stanbury - Listed Building Consent for repainting of front door at 14 Church Street.

Grantham, S20/2047: Mr John Edwards - Single storey -monopitch extension to north elevation at 18 Rosedale Drive.

Barkston, S21/0008: Stephanie Sheehan - Proposed low voltage overhead lines work adjacent to The Lodge, Hough Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Corby Glen, S21/0061: Ian Clayton - Fell fir tree at Woodhouse Arms, 2 Bourne Road.

Castle Bytham, S20/2150: Mr M Nichols - Proposed new chalet bungalow at Land Adjacent To Pineview Holywell Road.

Grantham, S20/2169: Mr and Mrs Nelson and Mable Chiwaridzo- Proposed single storey rear extension at 10 Goldsmith Road.

Harlaxton, S20/2175: Mr Steve Manson - Single storey extension to front & rear with two storey extension to side at 8 Swine Hill.

Pickworth, S20/2178: Mr & Mrs Griffiths - Erection of a single 2-storey detached self build family dwelling and single storeydouble garage with associated landscaping work at Bridge House, Village Street.

Grantham, S20/2219: Mr Robin Barker- Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (hours of operation), to increase to hoursof operation to 08:00 am - 18:00pm Monday-Friday at Absolutely Barkers, 24 Rushcliffe Road.

Harlaxton, S20/2188: Mr Christian Gleave - Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey oak garden room.Alterations to the main elevation of existing garage at Waterside 11 Pond Street.

Foston, S20/2189: Mr James Baggaley - Erection of carport to side of dwelling (including replacement of adjoining windowwith patio doors) following the change of use (partial) of land adjacent property toresidential at Springbank Chapel Lane.

Ancaster, S20/2193: Mr and Mrs Clarke - Single storey rear extension, white render to dwelling, erection of single storeyentrance hall and sheltered porch, new proposed enlarged window to master bedand proposed alterations to existing garage at 25 Angel Court.

Grantham, S20/2196: Mr Burrows - Change of use from offices to single dwellinghouse at The Priory, 7 Market Place.

Grantham, S20/2225: Mr B Ward - Erection of two storey and single storey side extensions at 3 Peascliffe Drive.

Sempringham, S21/0002: Mr Richard Wells- Proposed extension, alterations and detached garage building at Crown Cottage 3 Neslam Road.

Burton Coggles, S21/0024: Mrs Hobbs - Yew - front garden - reduce height by 3m and pull in sides to shape (by 1m), beech- Front garden - reduce height by 4m and laterally reduce by 1.5m due to fungalactivity found at base of tree, yew - rear garden - crown raise to 3m, lime - side ofdrive - prune back upper branch back to historic cut points at The Old Rectory, Church Lane.

Grantham, S21/0025: Countryside Properties - Discharge of conditions 12 (road design) & 16 (landscape management plan) ofpermission S14/3571 at Land South Of Barrowby Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0026: Mr D Lepley - New rear extension and partial demolition to the rear. External landscapingalterations to front and rear. Internal alterations to listed building and replacement ofexisting windows to frontage of listed building at Elmtree House, 54 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0028: Mr Michael Potts - Proposed conversion of detached garage with erection of first floor extension andsingle storey link extension at 18A Costa Row.

Little Bytham, S21/0031: Mr Richard Evans - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (materials), 4 (soft landscaping) and 5(hard landscaping) of planning approval S20/1183 (Erection of detached dwellinghouse including alterations to existing access) at 18 Station Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0036: Mr S Allam - T1 - Prunus - To fell, T2 - Corylus Avellana - Coppice back, T3 - Corylus Avellana - Coppice back or pollard at Ivy Cottage 28 High Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0037: Mr & Mrs Pell - Erection of single storey front extension and garage conversion. Replacement of flatroof with pitched roof at 32 Gregory Close.

Grantham, S21/0040: Mr & Mrs Swift - Two storey and single storey rear extension to dwelling at 305 Harlaxton Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/0066: Planning Technical Support - Green waste storage and processing at Hook Cliff Farm Newark Hill.

Grantham, S21/0055: J Sainsbury Plc - Several works to trees - all details in submitted tree report at J Sainsbury Plc, London Road.

Fulbeck, S21/0071: Gertner- Silver Birch (T1) - Fell due to rot in large wound at Church View Cottage The Green.

Long Bennington, S21/0053: Mr & Mrs S Haywood-Grey - Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of permission S20/1454 at 40 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0056: Mr Barry Woodward - Erection of one dwelling at 48 Church Street.

Londonthorpe, S21/0057: Mr P Steer - Ash (T1) - reduce (by 50%) to just above old reduction points atApple Tree Cottage, 24 High Road.

Grantham, S21/0058: Inman - Erection of single storey rear extension, first floor rear dormer extension andexternal alterations at 208 Dysart Road.

Grantham, S21/0063: Mr & Mrs D Moulds- Erection of single storey rear extension at 44 Gloucester Road.