Harlaxton, S21/0109: Mr And Mrs D Appleyard - Erection new detached garage. Timber window replacement on house at 14 Church Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S20/2176: Demetra Nottage - Use of premises as a home for up to three children or young person with up to two full-time resident carers at Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Witham On The Hill, S21/0012: Mr Andy Cordial - Erection of a single storey field shelter at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Swayfield, S21/0030: Other Hind - Proposed Grain Drying Store and Associated Concrete Hardstanding at Counthorpe Lodge Farm.

Grantham, S21/0034: Motor Fuel Group - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (construction management plan) of S17/2399 (Demolition of existing petrol filling station to provide a new petrol filling station facility with forecourt shop/sales building, customer car parking, staff car parking spaces, HGV parking and associated services)at Toll Bar Service Station A1.

Grantham, S21/0039: Mrs Sue Gordon - Retention of existing temporary modular building used for administrative support services (renewal of permission S15/1254) at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Grantham, S21/0041: Ilke Homes Land Ltd - Proposed amendment to the approved layout in terms of housing units, substitutingthe Thetford units (3 beds) with the Bedgebury house type (4 bed) at Land Off 372-400 Dysart Road.

Hanby, S21/0042: Mrs H A Dodds - Demolition of existing barns and construction of a new single storey dwelling at Barns At The Grange.

Grantham, S21/0045: Mr Daniel Armitage - Discharge of condition 3 (Construction Management Plan) of permission S20/0384 at Springfield Lane.

Grantham, S21/0047: Mrs Sue Gordon- Refurbishment of the roof coverings and rainwater goods, replace up to 50% of rooftimbers. Where required, roof coverings are re-laid on new underlay and lathes at The Kings School Brook Street.

Stainby, S21/0069: Mr And Mrs Chatterton - Renovation, alterations and link extension to outbuildings to form ancillary annexe at The Old Rectory, Hall Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/0050: Mr & Mrs Tupper - Conversion of garage and workshop into an annex (resubmission of permissionS02/1049/55) and the erection of a detached garage to the front of the dwelling at 32 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/0059: Interserve DWP - T1: Mature Pear (Pyrus communis) to be cut back to fence line on edge ofpedestrian footpath to a minimum height of 4 metres at Crown House, 49A Castlegate.

Fulbeck, S21/0062: Mr Gott - S73 application for the variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permissionS17/0351 at Fulbeck Poultry Farm, South Heath Lane.

Grantham, S21/0065: Mrs Lynn Linsley - Erection of side and rear two storey extension and single storey front porchextension. Garage conversion and new dropped kerb (revised scheme of S20/1842) at 16 Northcliffe Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0073: Mrs Elizabeth Beardmore - Section 73 application to vary condition nos. 2 (approved plans), 6 (obscure glazing)of decision S19/1315. Approved plans to be amended to include 3 rooflights abovethe stairwell, and restriction requiring obscure glazing to be limited to the bathroomwindows only atUrnsfield House, Gorse Hill Lane.

Little Bytham, S21/0074: Mr David Iacono - S73 application for a variation to condition 2 (approved plans) of permissionS19/1508 at Industrial Estate, Station Road.

Aslackby, S21/0075: Alison Ray - Erection of a single dwelling with eco credentials and lifetime homes criteriaincluded. Property will include separate detached garage and external worksincluding additional planting and wildlife habitats at Land North Off Aveland Way.

Swayfield, S21/0094: Mr Derek Boyle - Approval of details required by Condition 3 of S17/2366 - Door details at Swayfield House, 29 High Street.

Long Bennington, S21/0114: Mr Stuart Favill - To Fell Silver Birch at 5 Hardwick Gardens.

Grantham, S21/0126: Countryside Properties - Substitution of external materials (Bricks) (Non-material amendment to permissionS19/1056)at Land South Of Barrowby Road.