Foston, S21/0004: Mr Sercan Sozugecen - Change of use of dwelling to a home for children under the age of 18. The property wouldn’t need any building work to be carried out to meet our needs at Wayside, Main Street.

Ancaster, S21/0011: Gemma De Havilland - Proposed equestrian barn (for horse stables, hay storage and tractor storage), Manege (horse riding arena) and Horse Walker at Sudbrook House, High Dike.

Aisby, S21/0049: Mr N Hatcliff - Single storey extension to outbuilding at North Barn, Green Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Oasby, S21/0078: Mrs Penny Clamp - T1 willow tree fell and remove at Lime Cottage, Village Street.

Stainby, S21/0134: Mr And Mrs Chatterton - Listed Building Consent for renovation, alterations and link extension to outbuildings to form ancillary annexe at The Old Rectory, Hall Lane.

Ropsley, S21/0067: Mr and Mrs Nowalski - Extension and alterations to dwelling at Fentonleigh, 14 Church Lane.

Woolsthorpe By Colsterworth, S21/0070: Jennie Johns - Austrian pine tag 0461 - removal of dead branches from north half of crown -Austrian pine tag 0462 - remove both sections of failed fork in upper crown - Goat Willow tag 0463 - felling owing to proximity to wall and to allow adjacent fieldmaple to flourish - Holly tag 222 - removal of ivy which is preventing growth of Hollytree and further inspection - also removal of maple and ash stems growing throughsouth western side of crown. Felling of an immature ash tree in hedgerow. Removalof 2 slender branches from ash tree at Woolsthorpe Manor, 23 Newton Way.

South Witham, S21/0093: Mr T Angeloni - Alterations to existing access, erection of close boarded fencing and erection ofshed and polytunnel at Land North Of Allotments, North Witham Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/0095: Mr And Mrs T Whitford- Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (hard landscaping), 4 (softlandscaping) and 5 (materials) of planning number S20/1304 (Proposed 2 No.Bungalows) atCorrie House, 56 Green Street.

Barrowby, S21/0097: Andrew McIntyre - Hedgerow removal to facilitate laying of pipeline (10m) at Adjacent To Barrowby Road A52.

Colsterworth, S21/0101: Mr Peter Smith - Erection of porch at 22 Bourne Road.

Billingborough, S21/0105: Mr Alan Mear - Remove 10 laburnum trees, 1 Alder tree, 1 portugues laurel, 1 holly bush and 5sycamore trees, reduce or remove 1 laurel bush at Spring Wells Cottage, 1 Spring Wells.

Grantham, S21/0119: Mr Matt Walker - Proposed loft conversion with side roof extension at 67 Harlaxton Road.

Little Bytham, S21/0125: Mr James Hodgkin - Discharge of condition 3 (Construction Management Plan and Method Statement) ofplanning permission S20/0616 at Chimneys Creeton Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0127: Mr Ian Newman - Erection of 15 no. dwellings (including 4 no. affordable units) at Land East of TheRoyal Oak, 74 Main Road.

Grimsthorpe, S21/0143: Mr Bradley - Discharge of condition 3 (soft landscaping) of permission S20/1400 at Home Farm, Corby Road.

Grantham, S21/0150: Mr K Bhandari - Change of use of first floor to 2 (no.) flats, including the insertion of additionalwindows and alterations at 8-9 Westgate.

Grantham, S21/0151: Mr K Bhandari -Listed building consent for internal and external alterations for a change of use offirst floor to 2(no.) flats, including insertion of windows and removal of internal stairs at 8-9 Westgate.

Castle Bytham, S21/0164: Mr Darren Sharpe - Almond (T1) - Crown lifting and reduction, Damson (T2) and Western Red Cedar(T3) - Fell, Holly (T4) - Crown reduction at 19 Station Road.

Marston, S21/0165: Mr D Joyce - Change of use from agricultural land to provide vehicular access to stabling at The Pinfold, Pinfold Lane.

Aslackby, S21/0166: Mrs Kate Marshall - Front Elevation: No.1 - remove flat roof to side entrance porch replacing with slatedpitched roof and reinstate original arched door surround to match original lean-toentrance porch and front door of No.2, internal and external alterations at 2 The Elms, Aveland Way.