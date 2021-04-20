Grantham, S21/0175: Mr Mark Mann - Submission for approval of reserved matters (aorm) relating to landscaping only, pursuant to outline permission S15/3189 at land to the north of Longcliff And South Belton Lane.

Grantham, S21/0334: Mr John Hands - Erection of single storey front extension and conversion of existing garage at 6 Ashley Drive.

Allington, S21/0523: Mr James Cook - The proposed new building is a steel portal frame with steel cladding at Home Farm, Allington Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grimsthorpe, S21/0633: Coups - Extended programme of various (ongoing) masonry repairs to walled garden at The Walled Garden, Grimsthorpe Castle, Edenham Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0654: Mr P Morriss - Reserved Matters (access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) pursuant to S18/2381 (Outline permission for residential development for self-build or custom build housing comprising 6 plots with all matters reserved) at 43 Station Road.

Great Ponton, S21/0663: Mr Lee Vickers - To reinstate previous driveway off the A1 at 3 Hunters Nook.

Fulbeck, S21/0681: Mr and Mrs Fane - Proposed single storey porch, proposed single storey extension to the north elevation and to form a new opening in the west elevation at Manor Farm House, The Green.

Barkston, S21/0726: Mrs Charlotte Major - A new wooden barn at Drift Lane.

Grantham, S21/0689: Mr and Mrs A Thorpe - Single storey front, side and rear extension at 17 Sandcliffe Road.

Barrowby, S21/0690: Simon & Jayne Brodie - Replacement Porch Extension, Replacement windows to the East Elevation & Replacement Roof to the North Elevation. (Resubmission of S20/1204) at The Grange, Low Road.

Grantham, S21/0693: Mr Ian Doran - Erection of car port at 22 St Pierre Avenue.

Grantham, S21/0696: Mr Peter Lee - T1 - Lime - To reduce height by 25% at 1 Kings Gardens.

Long Bennington, S21/0729: Mr Brian McInerney - Erection of one 2-bedroom bungalow at land to the rear of 25 Welbournes Lane.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0730: Mrs Lucy Saunders - T1 -Elder -Fell, T2 -Laurel- Crown reduce by 2m, T3 -Yew-Crown lift by 1.5m , T4 - Laurel-Crown lift by 1.5m, T5, T6, T7 -Hornbeam- Fell, T8, T9, T10, T11 - Laurel Crown reduce by 1.5m, T12 -Conifers - Crown lift 2m of the ground and 2-3m by height at 12 High Road.

Grantham, S21/0702: Amaya Property Ltd - Erection of outbuilding to form home office and store at 86 Springfield Road.

Barrowby, S21/0705: Mr & Mrs McGregor - Erection of porch and enlargement of dwelling, increase in roof height, and alterations at Trencrom, Casthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/0706: Prince William Of Gloucester Barracks - Request for a scoping opinion for redevelopment of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks with a mixed use development including up to 4000 new dwellings, residential conversion of listed officers’ mess building, commercial uses, local centre, schools, open space and other associated infrastructure at Prince William Of Gloucester Barracks, Bridge End Road.

Barkston, S21/0709: Mr R Exton - Erection of single storey rear extension. To clad the existing brick garage and erection of timber carport at East House, Honington Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0712: Mr Keith Young - Listed building consent for the replacement of a single glazed window, to side of dwelling, with a heritage double glazed window at 8 Church Street.

Belton, S21/0714: Mrs Elizabeth Mansel - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Large Scale Details) and condition 4 (Material Samples) of Listed Building Consent S20/2121 (Conversion of existing garage to provide a garden room with a glazed link to the existing house) at Orchard House, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0715: Burn - Erection of single storey extensions to dwelling at 9 Church Street.

Old Somerby, S21/0718: Mr D Goodridge - Erection of 6 single storey dwellings at land off School Lane.

Barrowby, S21/0742: Miss Hopkins - T1 - T15 Ash and birch to reduce height down between 12f and 15f at Rose Cottage, Low Road.

Grantham, S21/0744: MBNL On Behalf Of Hutchison 3G UK Ltd - The installation of a new 20.00m monopole supporting 6 no. antennas with a wrap around equipment cabinet at the base of the column, installation of three new equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto at land at Barrowby Road.

Colsterworth, S21/0721: Mr & Mrs Lewis - Single storey rear extension at 16 Hawking Close.

Barrowby, S21/0725: Mr Ben Defusto - Erection of single storey extension to front of dwelling at 20 Reedings Road.

Stubton, S21/0745: Mr Hugh Wilson - 3 Lime Trees - 1 Silver Birch - To crown raise by 3m at The Home Farm, Fenton Road.

Grantham, S21/0734: Mr Mike Brummitt - Works to trees - Yew (T3) Crown balancing, Walnut (T12) Crown balancing and remove dead wood, Ash (T17 ) Crown balancing, Reduce overhanging branches/Balancing of 2x Copper Beech (T20 and T22) and Remove Lime trees (T1, T21, T22 and T23), ash trees (T14, T15 and T16) and Willow tree (T13) at 33/35 Cold Harbour Lane.

Easton, S21/0749: Sophie Watkin - Introduction of merlin grey and anthracite grey on the south elevation of the low bay and adjoining office (non material amendment to permission S20/2048) at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Grantham, S21/0751: Mr & Mrs Chan - Two storey front and side extension and single storey rear extension at 5 Meadowdale Crescent.