Grantham, S21/0510: Mr D Defusto - Section 73 application to Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission S18/0475 to amend balconies at 85 Manthorpe Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0580: Mr Steve Green - Three identical, non-illuminated signs measuring 1200mm wide x 500mm high, fixed into the ground using steel posts (2 per sign) with the distance between the ground and the bottom of the sign being approximately 350mm. Posts fixed into the ground to a depth of approximately 500mm using postcrete at Great North Road/Marshall Way/Church Lane Roundabout.

Grantham, S21/0583: Mr Steve Green - Four identical, non-illuminated signs measuring 1200mm wide x 500mm high, fixed into the ground using steel posts (2 per sign) with the distance between the ground and the bottom of the sign being approximately 350mm. Posts fixed into the ground to a depth of approximately 500mm using postcrete at A52 High Dike/B1176/B6403 Roundabout.

Grantham, S21/0584: Mr Steve Green - Four identical, non-illuminated signs measuring 1200mm wide x 500mm high, fixed into the ground using steel posts (2 per sign) with the distance between the ground and the bottom of the sign being approximately 350mm. Posts fixed into the ground to a depth of approximately 500mm using postcrete at A52 Sankt Augustin Way/Barrowby Road/Mount Street Roundabout.

Great Gonerby, S21/0585: Mr Steve Green - Three identical, non-illuminated signs measuring 1200mm wide x 500mm high, fixed into the ground using steel posts (2 per sign) with the distance between the ground and the bottom of the sign being approximately 350mm. Posts fixed into the ground to a depth of approximately 500mm using postcrete at B1174 Great North Road/Services Roundabout Gonerby Moor.

Claypole, S21/0720: Mr D Revill - Residential development (outline) (3 dwellings) at land to the rear of Westville House 35 Main Street.

Grantham, S21/0740: Mobile Broadband Network Limited (MBNL) & Hutchison 3G UK L C/O - The installation of a new 20.00m monopole supporting 6 no. antennas with a wrap around equipment cabinet at the base of the column, installation of 3 no new equipment cabinets and ancillary development there to at land at junction of Trent Road And Hornsby Road Trent Road.

Irnham, S21/0733: Mr Darryl Stubbs - It’s for the purpose of Forestry. The track requires upgrading to facilitate the haulage of timber from a 75Ha block of sustainably managed woodland along with providing suitable access to the woodland for other silvicultural operations at Street Record, Irnham Bridleway.

Castle Bytham, S21/0743: Mr Francis Marshall - Removal of four trees to rear of property, reduce height of beech hedge by 40%, reduction of cherry tree by 25% and pruning of beech tree by 20% at 7 Counthorpe Lane.

Allington, S21/0736: Mrs Carole Cook - Erection of single storey extension and erection of front porch, following the removal of an existing porch at 22 Park Road.

Ingoldsby, S21/0741: Pumphrey - Ground Mount solar PV array - 4 rows of 14 panels at Scotland Farmhouse, Scotland Lane.

Folkingham, S21/0755: Mr Christopher Brown - Replace front door and frame at The Old Workhouse, 8 West Street.

Irnham, S21/0757: Mr Mark Green - Agricultural livestock building at Marwood House, Farm Bulby Road.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0758: Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Written Scheme of Archaeological Investigation) of planning approval S18/0670 (Conversion of barns to form single dwelling including access) at Church Farm House, High Road.

Ropsley, S21/0761: Mr and Mrs Nowalski - Extension and alterations to dwelling at Fentonleigh, 14 Church Lane.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0765: Mr & Mrs Sharman - Non-material amendment to planning approval S18/0670 (Conversion of barns to form single dwelling including access) to alter external features (Openings, windows and door), addition of chimney, revision of internal layout and to regulate drawing discrepancy at Church Farm House, High Road.

Marston, S21/0772: Mrs Sandra Allen - Single storey extension to rear of building to extend shop and create a servery hatch for the pub to enable outside service/takeaway collection. Provision of portable lockable exterior shop storage unit. Relocation of existing oil storage tank at The Thorold Arms, Main Street.

Grimsthorpe, S21/0775: Coups - Discharge of Condition 3 and 4 of planning permission S20/0146 at Featherwell Farm, Elsthorpe Road.

Irnham, S21/0785: Mrs J Armstrong - T1 - Reduce canopy by 1.5m and remove one branch. T2 - Remove epicormic growth, crown raise to 3m at Newton House, Corby Road.

Bitchfield, S21/0784: Mrs Tina Claydon - New stable barn, tractor and hay barn and all weather horse exercise arena at Bramblefield, Corby Road.

Folkingham, S21/0799: Mrs Judith Hill - Section dismantle large Sycamore (T1) in neighbours garden to ground level (as practical) All timber and arisings to be removed, remove a group of conifers (G1) and group of Prunus (G2) to ground level, remove Willow (T2) to ground level and reduce height of remaining conifer hedge on southern boundary at 8 Market Place.

Ropsley, S21/0804: Lincolnshire County Council - To vary condition 25 of planning permission S12/0158/CM to extract using modern blasting techniques (PL/0054/21) at Ropsley Quarry, Long Hollow Lane.

Horbling, S21/0806: Mrs L Tate - T1 Cedar - crown lift to 6m to reduce excessive shading in walled corner of garden at 19 Spring Lane.

Pickworth, S21/0808: Mr Mark Tucker - Outline application (with all matters reserved except access and layout) for the erection of 1 No. two storey 4-bed dwelling and associated access at land at Pickworth Grange Village Street.