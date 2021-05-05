Billingborough, S21/0305: Monika Wysoczanska - Refurbishment and extensions to existing property at The Coach House 10A West Road.

Heydour, S21/0426: Alan Doyle - Remove modern porch to back door of property and replace back door with solid oak bespoke made door at Heydour Priory Church Lees.

Grantham, S21/0617: Mr George Matts - Change of use of land to B8 to allow self storage and hardstanding for access at land at Venture Way.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0700: J.R Easter - Sycamore - Reduce crown by 30% at 4 Slate Mill Place.

Grantham, S21/0735: Paul Brodie - Erection of single storey rear extension and single storey porch to the front elevation (resubmission of S20/1650) at 380 Dysart Road.

Grantham, S21/0754: Mr Ian Birchenough - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Method Statement), 4 (Internal Pipeworks), pursuant to S20/1613 at Kesteven And Grantham Girls School, Sandon Road.

Grantham, S21/0759: Mr C Polzin - Erection of first floor extension above existing garage at 39 Lincoln Close.

Claypole, S21/0769: Larkfleet Homes - Residential development of 74 dwellings, open space and SuDS at land north of Doddington Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/0771: Mrs G Hall - Confirmation of compliance with condition 1 of planning permission S17/1676 at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/0773: Jonathan Pacey - Non material amendments to permission S20/1060 to amend the external finish of the rear ground-floor extension from brickwork to render at 13 Sedgebrook Road.

South Witham, S21/0779: Mr Steve Stanbury - Repaint rear door and windows at 14 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/0790: Mr Nicholas Potter - Proposed use of dwelling and B&B as restaurant for up to 2 days per week at 59 Harrowby Road.

Stubton, S21/0792: Ian Phillips and Lisa Seel - Non-material amendments to S20/2145 (minor changes to external footprint of dwelling including re-location of garage, increase in size of single storey snug and utility room) at Home Farm Cottage, Fenton Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0797: Mr Kevin Milne - Erection of a two storey rear and single storey front extension at 20 Station Road.

Ingoldsby, S21/0812: Mr & Mrs James Boon - Extension to dwelling to form attached garage and study over at Fox Barn, Humby Road.

Foston, S21/0817: Mr N Blankley - Single storey extension to rear of garage at 11 Wilkinson Road.

Horbling, S21/0818: Mr Nick Borrill - Internal alterations to listed building (retrospective) at Dial House 2 Mill Lane.

Folkingham, S21/0820: James / Sarah Wright / Neal - Replace the existing entrance walls and gates, erection of single story rear porch, instal a new solar pagoda and car port with south facing mono-pitched roof at 8 Bourne Road.

Harrowby, S21/0828: Mr David Parry - Submission of details reserved by condition 5 (Landscaping) of planning approval S20/0288 (Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S18/2006, altering the associated parking provision, eliminating use of access onto corner of Hall Lane and alterations to fenestration/layout) at Harrowby Hall, Hall Lane.

Manthorpe, S21/0831: Mr Joshua Smith - T1) Ash Stem - remove to 1.8 m stump. T2) Cherry Tree - reduce canopy by 2.5 m. G1 - Row of mixed species trees - prune back any branches in breaching distance of cables allow for 1.5 m clearance. T3 Ash Tree - Multi-stem ash tree - remove tree to as close to ground level as practicable at Riverside, Low Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0832: Mr Dave Whileman - G1 - Group of mixed. - To be trimmed on all sides and in some places the height is to be brought down by up to 2.5m. T1 - Silver birch - reduce canopy by 1/3 in size. T2 - silver birch - reduce by 1/3. T3 - Fir Tree - Crown by 3m. T4 - holly tree - reduce height by up to 1.5m. T5 - Cherry plum - reduce overall size by 1/3. T6- Magnolia - prune up to 1m. G2 - group of olive trees in rear garden, reshape at 26 Church Street.

Barrowby, S21/0834: Mr Barry Good - Single storey rear extension at1 Chestnut Grange

Brandon, S21/0835: Mr Darren Ings - Proposed new entrance and boundary fencing at Grooms Cottage, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S21/0840: Mr Robert Spencer - Erection of 3 attached dwellings, with off-street parking at land adjacent to 141 Stamford Street.