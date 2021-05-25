Stoke Rochford, S21/0414: Neil Southwell - Change of use from dwelling to offices for golf club use at Stoke Rochford Golf Course, Club House, Great North Road.

Fulbeck, S21/0496: Ms Alexandra Fane - Proposed change of use of paddock (Partial) to extend the existing car parking for 15 additional cars and erection of a temporary marquee structure to provide additional outdoor covers for the Tea Rooms, and catering at Manor Stables, Lincoln Road.

Fulbeck, S21/0497: Ms Alexandra Fane - Listed building consent for the erection of a temporary marquee structure to provide additional outdoor covers for the Tea Rooms, and catering. (Associated with Full application S21/0496 - Proposed change of use of paddock (Partial) to extend the existing car parking for 15 additional cars, including an additional fence and erection of a temporary marquee structure to provide additional outdoor covers for the Tea Rooms, and catering) at Manor Stables, Lincoln Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0624: Mr Anthony Smith - Discharge of conditions 2 (materials), 3 (parking), 4 (travel plan), 5 (opening hours), and 6 (lighting) of permission S13/1324 at Appoline House, 137 Dysart Road.

Fulbeck, S21/0910: Mrs Caroline Chick - Replace Front Door at The Old Farm House, Washdyke Lane.

Castle Bytham, S21/0845: Mr M Nicholson - Non material amendment to plot 3 of S19/1437, changes to windows at Pineview, Holywell Road.

Sedgebrook, S21/0897: Ms & Ms S.R and R.A Newbold Newbold and Yates - Remove existing timber fencing to North Boundary and replace with drystone walling at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Barkston, S21/0899: Ms C Watson - Use of land for dog exercising/training, 1.8m high fence, and parking area at land north of The Leas, Hough Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0900: Mr M Phillis - Submission of details required by Condition 3 (Materials Details) in relation to S21/0232 (Erection of an extension to the rear elevation of the surgery to form additional consultation rooms) at Surgery, 52 High Street.

Long Bennington, S21/0902: Mrs G Hall - Conversion (including selective reconstruction) and extension of existing barn to form dwelling (revised proposals following S18/1182 -re-submission following S21/0196) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Foston, S21/0905: Mrs Corinne Kennedy - Discharge of condition 5 (materials) of pp S21/0368 at The Bungalow, Church Street.

Easton, S21/0911: Mr Jonathan Gagg - Discharge of condition 4 (signage) of permission S20/2048 (condition 6 of permission S18/1321) at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Manthorpe, S21/0912: Mr Andrew Smith - Non-material amendments to S19/1215 (demolition of existing cottage and erection of detached two storey dwelling and garage) Alterations include removal window in rear elevation and replace with door to hallway at 20 Low Road.

Skillington, S21/0914: Mr & Mrs Paul Elston - The insertion of new external door, replacement timber windows and structural stonework and general repair/maintenance works at Tylers Farm, Colsterworth Road.

Barkson, S21/0916: Mr Simon Love - Minor material application to vary condition 2 of planning permission reference S18/0584 to amend design of Unit B at12 West Street.

Harrowby, S21/0919: Mr Richard Foster - Single storey rear extension and proposed balcony to existing garage at 41 Turnor Road.

Millthorpe, S21/0921: Mr. & Mrs Goodchild - Non Material Amendment to extend the rear extension by 1.08m of p/p S20/1995 at 9 Village Street.

Marston,S21/0922: Mr & Mrs Keogh - Proposed extensions & alterations to existing dwelling and conversion of garages into annexe to be used in connection with dwelling at The Farmhouse Pinfold Lane.

Caythorpe, S21/0918: Mr M Phillis - Non-material amendments to S21/0232 (Erection of an extension to the rear elevation of the surgery to form additional consultation rooms) amendments include changes to internal layout and position of external windows and doors) at Surgery, 52 High Street.

Ingoldsby, S21/0920: Mr Stuart Pearce - Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of a detached dwelling and garage at Green Gates, Grantham Road.

Folkingham, S21/0923: Mr A Ridpath - Proposed replacement boundary fencing and access gate at The Manor House, Market Place.

North Witham, S21/0927: Mr & Mrs C Grunby - Erection of single and two storey extension to rear to create annexe and single storey extension to side of dwelling. Single storey extension to rear part of forge. Erection of block of 4 residential garages at Riverside Forge, Water Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/0928: Mr Richard Sharpe - Proposed oak porch at 26 The Pastures.

Billingborough, S21/0929: Scott Broker - T2 Plum (Purple leafed) and T3 Cherry, remove (fell) to near ground level and treat stump to inhibit regrowth, due to clay shrinkage subsidence damage at the property at The Old Five Bells, 16 Vine Street.

Grantham, S21/0931: Davey- Demolish existing single garage and replacement single storey side and rear extension at10 Portmarnock Way.

Barrowby, S21/0934: Mr & Mrs Jason Lupton - Proposed two storey extension to front and single storey extension to rear of property including internal alterations at Highlands, 2 Lawson Leas.

Grantham, S21/0942: Mr Daniel Armitage - Discharge of condition 4 (landscaping) of permission S20/0384 at Springfield Lane.

Normanton, S21/0951: Mr Couzens - T11: Sycamore tree - Reduce lateral limb on middle stem by 5-6m to suitable growth point. Reduce weight over neighbouring building at Beechcroft Farm, Main Street.

Londonthorpe, S21/0955: Mr Robert Rosling - Approval of details required by Condition 3 of S20/0312 - material details at School Lodge, High Road.

Little Bytham, S21/0976: Mrs Jane King - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (surface water/foul drainage), 4 (hard landscaping), 5 (construction materials) and 6 (soft landscaping) of S20/0819 (Erection of a one and a half storey residential dwelling and garage with associated access, landscaping and servicing at The Nook, Little Bytham Road.

Folkingham, S21/0989: Mr Richard Smith - T1 twisted willow tree reduce by 1/3 at 8 Chapel Lane.