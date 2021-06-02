Corby Glen,S21/0637: Penny Campbell - Conversion of barn to dwelling, including removal of existing stable block and construction of new single-storey extension at The Mount, 7 Irnham Road.

Grantham, S21/0873: McDonald's Restaurants Ltd - Erection of a freestanding single storey restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays (COD), Goal Post Height Restrictor and Play Frame at land at Downtown Gonerby Moor.

Caythorpe, S21/0890: Mrs Elizabeth Beardmore - Details of surface water and foul water drainage as required by condition 3 of S21/0073 at Urnsfield House, Gorse Hill Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0945: Long Hurst Group - Amendment to boundary treatment to plots 37, 38 and 46 at land off Easthorpe Road, Great Gonerby.

Grantham, S21/0956: Kathryn White - Subdivision of house and garage to create 3 flats at 11 Huntingtower Road.

Grantham, S21/0961: Mr David Goodridge - Approval of details required by conditions 2 (details and implementation of estate road), 4 (improvement of Green Lane) ,6 (compliance with policy SB1), 7 (CEMP), 8(boundary treatments), 9 (soft landscaping),10 (surface water drainage), 11 (samples of materials) at Brownacres, Green Lane.

Stubton, S21/0972: Mr & Mrs Schaffarzk - Proposed loft conversion including new dormer at The Old School House, Brandon Road.

Grantham, S21/0991: Mr Drummond-Hunt - T4 - Robinia - Reduce hight to 11 - 12m and remove lower limb on north side, G1 - Lime Trees - Repolloard to just proud of previous pollard points at The Rectory 4 Church Street.

Long Bennington, S21/0992: Mrs Mary Swain - 4 metre rear single storey extension at 2 Welbournes Lane.

Belton, S21/0981: Mr R Terrill - Erection of garage at Waterloo Studios, 4 Waterloo Cottages, Grantham Road.

Ancaster, S21/1029: Gemma De Havilland - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (Archaeological Written Scheme of Investigation) of planning approval S21/0011 (Proposed equestrian barn (for horse stables, hay storage and tractor storage), Manege (horse riding arena) and Horse Walker at Sudbrook House, High Dike.

Pickworth, S21/1033: Isabella Marcucci - Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for a Solar Farm and associated development at land east of Mill Lane.

Skillington, S21/0988: Mr & Mrs Paul Elston - Internal alterations (including removal of partitions) and general repairs and maintenance including timber structure, lime ash floors, plaster and render at Tylers Farm, Colsterworth Road.

Swayfield, S21/0997: Mr & Mrs Mills - Erection of single storey rear extension, window seat and porch canopy to front elevation and application of render and timber cladding to bungalow at 38 Corby Road.

Barrowby, S21/0998: Mr Andrew Parker - Discharge of condition 8 (levels) of permission S18/0093 at land east of Low Road.

Grantham, S21/1000: Simon Moore - T1 - Weeping Ash - To remove dead limbs and branches and to reduce remaining limb in line with the rest of the tree to make a more balanced shape at 6 Kings Gardens.

Grantham, S21/1001: Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd - Plots to be handed - plots 169, 170, 173, 226, 227, 232, 233 (non materials amendment to permission S19/1056) at land south of Barrowby Road.

Aslackby, S21/1002: Mr Tom Shaw - Reserved Matters application for Appearance, Landscaping, Layout & Scale pursuant to outline permission S20/0723 at Plots 1 & 2 Dovecote Meadows.

Grantham, S21/1003: Mr & Mrs Mark Mewes - Replace conservatory with single storey extension to rear of dwelling and install conservation rooflight to main roof at 27 Gladstone Terrace.

Corby Glen, S21/1010: Clarke - Reduce height of Pleached Hornbeam (T1) by 1m, and spread by 0.5m on each side at Willoughby Memorial Trust, Moreleys Lane.

Swinstead, S21/1014: Mrs Mickola Hoodless - Removal of tree at 34 High Street.

South Witham, S21/1017: Mr Gary Jones - Proposed single storey rear extension at 28 Coverley Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1018: Ms Sarah Tapp - Installation and operation of a Solar Farm together with all associated works, equipment and necessary infrastructure at land at Gonerby Moor.

Barrowby, S21/1062: Mrs Audra Midgley - T15 - Ash Tree - Remove deadwood, reduce spread weight by 2-3m, reduced low laterals 2-3m at Barrowby Church Of England School, Church Street.

Barrowby, S21/1020: Mr and Mrs H Staunton - New porch, Rear extension to dwelling including lantern parapet roof, Raising up and re-tiling of rear outbuilding at Cedar Lodge, Low Road.

Grantham, S21/1021: Mr & Mrs K Dorward - First floor extension over existing garage at 28 Langdale Crescent.

Grantham, S21/1022: Mr Marcin Bugala - Drop kerb new gate fence and off road parking for two cars at 74 Tennyson Avenue.

Skillington, S21/1025: Mr Scott Ruck - Proposed two storey extension to the rear and single storey extension to side and porch to front of existing dwelling at 5 The Square .

Colsterworth, S21/1026: Mrs Sophie Thompson - Erection of single and two storey front extensions and garage conversion at 13 Stamford Road.

Skillington, S21/1027: Mr Mike Jackson - Proposed single storey extension to rear and side of existing dwelling at 3 Paddock View.

Harlaxton, S21/1038: Mr & Mrs Heslop - Proposed Single Storey Rear Extension and Internal Alterations at 5 Parklands Drive.

Corby Glen, S21/1068: Mr Mike Adams - Outline planning permission for the erection of a dwelling and garage (all matters reserved) at 3 St Johns Drive.