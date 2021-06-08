Little Bytham, S21/0842: Mr G Baxter - 2no detached dwellings at The Paddock, 8 Station Road.

Grantham, S21/1035: Mr Anthony Lee - Single storey rear extension extending to 5 meters from rear at 17 Lichfield Close.

Billingborough, S21/1005: Mr Adam Timings - Proposed single storey extension at 43 Birthorpe Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Ropsley, S21/1012: Mr R Thomas - Lawful Development Certification for the proposed erection of single storey rear garden room at 1 Church Lane.

Grantham, S21/1016: Pure Gym Limited - Use of existing retail unit as a gym (Class E) at Carpet Right, London Road.

Little Bytham, S21/1037: Mr and Mrs Hodgson - Erection of single storey rear and side extension at 20 Church Lane.

Billingborough, S21/1044: Judith Hill - Remove ivy clad holly tree to ground level T1, cut back holly T2 at The Rural Medical Practice Spring Wells.

Grantham, S21/1099: Lincolnshire County Council - For the construction of a waste transfer station, including ancillary single storey office building, associated weighbridge, vehicle fuel station, vehicle wash bay, sprinkler tanks and pumphouse, together with associated access, landscaping, service areas, parking and retaining wall structures at Tollemache Road South.

Foston, S21/1050: Mr & Ms Evans & Carlton - Replacement dwelling at Meadow View, Church Street.

Hough on the Hill, S21/1054: Mr Stephen Davies - Removal of 4 x Juniper Skyrocket trees at Ashleigh, High Road.

Grantham, S21/1056: Chetan Solanki - Replacement materials (Non material amendment to permission S19/1056) at land south of Barrowby Road.

Grantham, S21/1057: Mr Jeremy Hoare - Outline application for Class B2 (General Industrial) and Class B8 (Storage and Distribution) with associated Class E(g)(i) office floorspace along with necessary earthworks, landscaping and boundary treatments (access to be considered) at land east of A1 and west of the B1174.

Harlaxton, S21/1102: Mr J Skelton - Fell and remove Acer Campestre & Carpinus Betulus (T1), stump grind (T2) Corylus Avellana and remove (T3) at Dalbuie House, 2 Willow Brook.

Grantham, S21/1060: Ms Judith Seabourne - Erection of single storey side and single storey rear extensions, insertion of dormer window to allow for loft conversion and insertion of rooflights at 128 Harrowby Road.