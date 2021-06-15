Foston, S21/0905: Mrs Corinne Kennedy - Discharge of condition 4 (Archaeological watching brief) and 5 (materials) of pp S21/0368 at The Bungalow, Church Street.

Great Gonerby, S21/1004: Longhurst Group - Submission of details reserved by condition 11 (Landscape Management Plan) of S20/1152 at land off Easthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/1007: Dr Ronald Pols - Listed Building Consent for chimney repairs at 7 Barracks Square.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Corby Glen, S21/1052: Mr & Mrs Smith - Loft conversion with 3 dormer windows to rear. Change roof covering. Replacement front porch. Render to upper section of front elevation. Partial render of garage at 51 Pridmore Road.

Grantham, S21/1066: Mr & Mrs Cordery - Proposed single storey front and rear extensions at 38 Northcliffe Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/1071: Mr & Mrs H Pepper - Erection of single storey extension on south elevation at Riverside Barn 6A Glen Road.

Grantham, S21/1108: Mr Stuart Whitehead - Erection of 3 Flagpoles, 9 meters tall, with 3 flags as detailed at Grantham And District Hospital, 101 Manthorpe Road.

Fulbeck, S21/1074: Mr J Barnsdale - Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations at Brick Cottage, High Street.

Denton, S21/1084: Edwards - Crab Apples T1. T2. To Remove. G1. Overhanging branches into school yard - to trim back the branches level with boundary at Denton Church Of England Primary School, Church Street.

Little Bytham, S21/1085: Ms Deanna Wade - Non material amendment to S21/0511 - Change cill height of dormer windows at The Kilns, Creeton Road.

Grantham, S21/1086: Vertu Motors PLC - Alterations to existing site entrance width and radius from Tollemache Road North, within ongoing highway improvement works and construction of lay-by to site at Spittlegate Garage, Tollemache Road South.

Harrowby, S21/1089: S Ballaam - First floor extension above existing flat roof side elevation at Moorfield Farm, Harrowby Lane.

Claypole, S21/1092: Bridget Rosewell - Demolition of single storey projection and erection of single storey extension, along with the partial demolition and alteration of existing garage/outbuildings, including the erection of a dual pitched roof, brick and timber cladding and linked addition to proposed extension. Partial demolition and alterations to existing wooden outbuilding, to form garden store and workshop along with further raised terracing, steps and alterations at Cromwell House, 2 Main Street.

Caythorpe, S21/1094: Mr W Hollingworth - Erection of three detached dwellings and two detached garages at land adjacent To 9 Waterloo Road.

Barrowby, S21/1097: Mr & Mrs N Roberts - Single storey front and side extension at 7 Debdale Road.

Grantham, S21/1104: Mr Simon Quanborough - T1 - Reduce large oak by around 1/3 of its total size. Roughly 2-3m off the entire canopy. Crown raise the lowest branches up to 6m at 23 Portrush Drive.

Grantham, S21/1132: Lynne Lord - T078D Beech Tree Crown raise- Western Crown to 5.2m above ground level and Crown raise- Eastern Crown to 2.5m above ground level. T078L Plane Tree, Crown raise- Eastern Crown to 2.5m above ground level. T0781 Maple leaf Sycamore, Crown raise- Crown to 5.2m above ground level to present a balance crown. T0780 Cherry Tree, Crown raise- Crown to 2.5m above ground level to present a balance crown at Council Offices, St Peter's Hill.

Fulbeck, S21/1133: Mrs Rie Day - T1 - Cypress, To Fell. T2,T3, T4 - Sycamores, Crown lift to approx. 6m and reduce overhanging branches at Fulbeck Hall, Lincoln Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/1110: Mr. Chris Lamb - New Front Entrance Porch, Single Storey Kitchen Extension at 52 Glen Road.

Barrowby, S21/1115: Mr M Clark - Two storey side extension. Single storey rear extension. Single storey front extension at 25 Reedings Road.

Sudbrook, S21/1127: Mr A M & Mrs J Willson - Single storey rear extension at 2 Heath Farm Cottages, Main Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/1125: Mr Mark Goode - Cherry Tree to be removed at The Ringtree, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1129: Mrs Jonquil West - Removal of one silver birch tree at 15 Rectory Lane.

Grantham, S21/1135: Helen Leach - T1 - Golden Monterey Cypress - Radial Crown reduction of eastern side. T2 - Wild Cherry - overall crown reduction, re-shaping and balancing at 18 Langford Gardens.

Skillington, S21/1153: Frank Hedley - To fell 3 Conifer Trees at Ladies Mantle Cottage, Lords Lane.

Barrowby, S21/1144: Mr & Mrs Watson - Proposed Two Storey Side Extension, Garage Conversion, Alterations to existing conservatory to create sun room, replacement front bay window and extend front canopy at 2A Manor Road.

Grantham, S21/1145: Ms Lisa Ironmonger - Two storey extension to side of dwelling at 12 Montrose Close.

Grantham, S21/1155: Mr Will North - To re-pollard Walnut Tree to previous pollard points at Minevia, 2 Lodge Way.