Witham on the Hill, S21/0917: Mr Ray Thompson - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 (materials) of S20/1620 at Meadowside, Bottom Street.

Barrowby, S21/0954: Mr Glenn Lindfield - Erection of additional oak framed garage at Arden House, Casthorpe Road.

Ancaster, S21/1045: Mr Pratt - Residential development of 29 dwellings at 1 Station Approach.

Planning Applications (12078486)

South Witham, S21/1081: Mr & Mrs Richard Duffin - Single storey side extension at 10 Church Street.

Swayfield, S21/1122: Mrs Freddy Richley - Approval of details required by condition 3 of S18/2005 - Roof material details and roof light information at Overgate House, 4 Overgate Road.

Swinstead, S21/1151: Mr Simon Rutkin - G1 - Cut back 3 x conifers to give 2-3 meter clearance from building, T1 - Remove lowest branch from 1 x acer at 2 Creeton Road.

Ropsley, S21/1138: Mr Andrew Winterbon - Non Material Amendment for change of materials for previous planning application S21/0336 at 19 Grantham Road.

South Witham, S21/1158: Miss Clare Durrant - Removal of tree at Parkstone House, 3 Church Street.

Witham on the Hill, S21/1149: Cooke - Copper Beech (T1) - reduce by 1.5 - 2m in height and 2 - 2.5m at the sides to shape. Weeping Ash (T2) - Fell at The Old Vicarage, Main Street.

Little Bytham, S21/1162: Electrical Installations Lincs Ltd - Outline planning permission for the erection of 8 (Eight) dwellings (all matters reserved) at land to the west of St Medards Close.

Grantham, S21/1164: Douglas Chaplin - Take down chimney and rebuild, re-flaunch original chimney pots on the new stack at 8 Barracks Square.

Grantham, S21/1165: Douglas Chaplin - Listed Building Consent to take down chimney and rebuild, re-flaunch original chimney pots on the new stack at 8 Barracks Square.

Billingborough, S21/1167: Mrs Coles - Single storey side and rear extension at Lilac Cottage 39 Vine Street.

Billingborough, S21/1168: Mr Andre Pilhington - Removal of deadwood and reduce the crown resulting in a 35% overall reduction in size at Burton Lodge, 18B Chapel Street.

Colsterworth, S21/1172: Mr William Rose - Listed Building Consent for removal of window to rear and installation of french doors at The Old Rectory, 14 High Street.

Aisby, S21/1175: Mr P Atherton - Submission for approval of reserved matters (RM) relating to appearance, landscaping, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to outline permission S20/0182 (Erection of 2 dwellings) at Green Lane.

Witham on the Hill, S21/1176: Mr Luke Graham - Erection of storage and workshop building at Witham Hall Preparatory School, Main Street.

Grantham, S21/1177: Mr Ian Birchenough - T83 - Acer pseudoplantanus sycamore semi-mature to fell. T81 - Elder mature trees to fell at Kesteven And Grantham Girls School, Sandon Road.

Billingborough, S21/1178: Mr David Balderson - Approval of details reserved by Condition 3 (materials) of S20/0584 (Erection of detached dwelling) at 8 Folkingham Road.

Harlaxton, S21/1181: Mr Simon Sharp - Erection of garden building at 3 Willow Brook.

Grantham, S21/1182: Pure Gym Limited - External alterations and installation of plant at Carpet Right, London Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1183: Mr & Mrs C Kirke - Proposed extension to existing dwelling compromising of entertainment room and garage block at Stable Barn, Church Street.

Aisby, S21/1184: Mrs Catherine Smith - Ash (1) crown raise the limbs over the road to give clearance for traffic and prune the limbs interfering with tree beside it, sycamore (2) tree lightly prune over the road to give clearance for traffic, ash (3) tree, prune the sections growing toward the house to give clearance at Briar Lodge, Mere Lane.

Barrowby, S21/1189: Mrs Julie Lindfield - Erection of 1 x chalet bungalow at Ashleigh Gardens, 44 High Road.