New advertising signage and home extensions are among the latest planning applications near you.

Castle Bytham, S21/0626: Mr Paul Bloodworth - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) and condition 6 (Ancillary Use) of planning approval S17/1499 (Erection of detached garage with living accommodation above and detached outbuilding) to allow the building use as holiday let and not solely for ancillary residential purposes at 32 Water Lane.

Hough on the Hill, S21/0979: Mr Matthew Patman - Erection of conservatory to the rear of property at 33 Lower Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Corby Glen, S21/1271: Mrs Penny Campbell - Relocation and extension to the existing stables at The Mount 7 Irnham Road.

Easton, S21/1316: Mr Jonathan Gagg - Discharge of Condition 3 (Cond 5 of S18/1321) (Drainage), Condition 6 (Cond 4 of S18/1321) (contamination remediation) and Condition 7 (Cond 3 of S18/1321) (External lighting) of permission S20/2048 at Salvesen Logistics Ltd, Burton Lane.

Great Gonerby, S21/1344: Miss Holly White - Erection of 1 x Free standing, double sided illuminated pole sign at College Farm, Old Great North Road.

Swinstead, S21/1376: Mrs D Lupit - Erection of new dwelling and garage at April Cottage, 30 High Street.

Aslackby, S21/1386: Mr Colin Pay - Single storey side extension at Westfield Lodge, Aveland Way.

Long Bennington, S21/1401: Mr M Ballaam - Section 73 Application to vary condition 2 of Planning Permission S16/2561 to amend materials, windows and doors. Condition Number(s): Condition 2 Conditions(s) Removal: Conditions 2 (Approved plans); Amendments to house types consisting of material changes to external elevations, Window & door locations/arrangements to accord with internal layout changes at land adjacent to The Old Telephone Exchange 25 Vicarage Lane.

Grantham, S21/1408: Mr & Mrs Lee - Single storey rear extension and alterations to the front elevation at The Fairways Kintore Drive.

Grantham, S21/1409: Mr Daniel Armitage - Advertisement consent for the installation of 1no. pole mounted non-illuminated aluminium external wayfinding signage at the site entrance and the installation of 1no. building building mounted non-illuminated acrylic/aluminium external branding sign at Zarafa Height Solutions Limited, Hanbury Avenue.

Barrowby, S21/1411: Darren Harwood - Proposed single storey rear extension & new pitched roof to garage & utility areas at 22 Pastures Road.

Grantham, S21/1412: Mr & Mrs C Morgan - Single storey extension to rear and side of dwelling at 331 Trent Road.

Marston, S21/1413: Mr S Parker - Reserved matters application relating to outline permission S20/1562 detailing layout, scale, appearance and landscaping at Greenacre, Toll Bar Road.

Birthorpe, S21/1421: Mr R Chapman - Proposed conversion of Agricultural Building to domestic garage at Grange Farm, 7 Oseby Lane.

Fulbeck, S21/1423: Mr Gary Greenhalgh - Section 211 notice to repollard T1- Willow at Washdyke Farm, Lincoln Road.

Dry Doddington, S21/1427: Mr Barry Woodward - Change of use of land to residential (Partial), replacement of an external window with external door and erection of front porch (Retrospective) at Wheatsheaf Cottage, Main Street.

Allington, S21/1453: Mr J A Ellis - T1 - Prunus - Fell and remove at Northside Cottage, Side Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1454: Mr James Skelton - Sorbus - T1 - To remove. Carpinus Betulus - T2 - To remove. Acer Campestre - T3 - To remove at Dalbuie House, 2 Willow Brook.