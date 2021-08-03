A proposal for a new beauty business on High Street is among the latest planning applications near you.

Grantham, S21/0964: Ilke Homes Land Ltd - Section 73 application to remove conditions 1, 9, and 16 and vary conditions 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 as well as addition of affordable housing condition of S14/2953 (residential development of 227 dwellings) at land Off 372-400 Dysart Road.

Lenton, S21/1422: Simon Ainge - Demolition of existing Dutch barn and erection of a new house and garage and a change of use of adjacent land from Agricultural to Equestrian at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/1437: Miss Emily Simpson - Change of use from retail & offices to a beauty business at 70 High Street.

Grantham, S21/1438: Miss Emily Simpson - Gold Metal Name plate above the window at 70 High Street.

Great Gonerby, S21/1445: Mr Paul Comer - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 (External Lighting) of planning permission S20/1485 at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road.

Colsterworth, S21/1446: Mr and Mrs Topps - Proposed new animal barn / field shelter at land south of Stainby Road.

Sudbrook, S21/1452: Mr Andrew Richardson - Discharge of Condition 3 (External Materials), 5 (Ground Investigation) and 6 (Tree Protection Scheme) of planning permission S20/1083 (Appeal Ref: APP/E2530/W/20/3260872) at Long Meadows, Main Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/1456: Mrs D Fisher-Smith - Rear extension to annexe, replacement terrace and steps. Replacement roof lights, reroofing, rendering rear elevation and insertion of two dormer doors with small balconies and metal railings at Pepperidge Farm, Morkery Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1459: Katie Hinder - Single storey rear extension to dwelling. Conversion and extension to existing garage / outbuilding to form new home art studio/snug. Internal modifications. Removal, modification and addition of openings to the garage /outbuilding and rear of the main house at 2 Costa Row.

Manthorpe, S21/1460: Mr Wells - Proposed first floor extension at Buttercup Barn, Low Road.

Hough On The Hill, S21/1462: Ms Maxine Purvis - Silver Birch - Fell. Replace with multi-stem silver birch in same position at 17 High Road.

Grantham, S21/1466:Andrew McIntyre- Removal of 20m of hedgerow across two locations at 229 Barrowby Road.

Hough On The Hill, S21/1467: Angela Lengen - T1 - apple, heavy thin of mistletoe, thinning of crossing limbs in the canopy and reduction of longest ends by 1m at 4 Gelston Road.

Grantham, S21/1471: Mr and Mrs W and S McIntosh - Side and front extension to dwelling with detached double garage at 30 Belton Lane.

Sedgebrook

S21/1469: Newbold and Yates - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Materials) of planning permission S21/0897 at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Caythorpe, S21/1474: Playing Field Committee Andrew Crawley - Provision of 2 x shipping containers on base to provide storage facility at Sports Pavilion, Old Lincoln Road.

Grantham, S21/1480: J Kerr - Demolition of single storey extension and outbuilding; erection of new ground floor extension and second floor dormer windows; and Change of Use from Public House (Sui Generis) to form ground floor Drinking Establishment (Sui Generis) and Restaurants and Cafes (Class E(b)), and larger HMO on first and second floor at The Blue Bull, 64 Westgate.

Grantham, S21/1486: Mr David Mitchell - Non-material amendment to planning approval (S21/0434) to allow change roof from pitched to flat roof at 5 St Helens Close.

Grantham, S21/1489: Denis Pinchbeck - Erection of a side and rear extension and a front porch at 25 Bridge End Grove.

Great Gonerby, S21/1491: Mr Andrew Johnson - Erection of outbuilding to rear of dwelling at 41 Belton Lane.

Manthorpe, S21/1496: Mr A Charity - Garage conversion and first floor extension at Manor House, Low Road.