A proposal to create dog exercise paddock is among the latest planning applications near you.

Billingborough, S21/1093: Mr Keith Anderson - Proposed single garage at 5 Folkingham Road.

Pointon, S21/1259: Mr And Mrs Collett - Proposed single storey front extension at Forty Foot Farm, Pointon Fen.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Ancaster, S21/1352: Mr Josh Nash - Works to two trees (T1) and (T2), to be cut back to a healthier size to prevent restriction of access to house for myself, neighbours and damaging our boundary wall at The Stables, 17B Ermine Street.

Long Bennington, S21/1380: Mr N Streets - Full (detailed) planning application for proposed vehicle call-off facility comprising vehicle preparation building (call-off building), office and welfare buildings, storage containers, spray booth building, fuelling station, security gatehouse and associated works at Roseland Business Park.

Ingoldsby, S21/1425: Mr L Allen - Change of use to dog exercise paddock, reinstatement of a vehicular access and erection of two wooden shelters at Oaklands, Main Street.

Stubton, S21/1470: Mrs Jennifer Taylor - Creation of a new external window on the upper floor of side elevation at The Garden House, Claypole Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1475: Mr Simon Pogson - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage), 4 (Materials), 5 (Habitat), 6 (External Surfaces), 7 (Landscaping), 8 (Drainage), 9 (Parking), 10 (Noise), 11 (Landscaping), 12 (Landscaping retention) of planning permission S18/2289 at land at Vicarage Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1478: Mr Simon Pogson - One area of land totalling 230 sq.m. to be used as a domestic garden for 2 plots forming part of the previously approved residential development. One area of land totalling 892 sq.m. to be used as an attenuation pond for surface water collection from the development site at land at Vicarage Lane.

Swinstead, S21/1490: Mr John Whitelam - Outline planning permission for the erection of a detached dwelling and garage (all matters reserved) at land to the north west of Macham Close.

Westborough, S21/1495: Mr Peter Livesley - Non material amendment to planning approval S19/1424 to allow to move the proposed window on the north east elevation to the north west elevation at Old Manor Cottage, Church Lane.

Grantham, S21/1500: Kathryn White - Separation of main house into 2 flats. Existing garage to retain function of garage at 11 Huntingtower Road.

Grantham, S21/1508: Mr & Mrs M. Anderson - Proposed single storey extension to side and rear of property at 4 Willowdale Court.

Pickworth, S21/1509: Mr Gillard - Ground floor breakfast/kitchen extension with master bedroom and ensuite over at The Old Mill, Mill Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1514: J Roblin - Removal of existing portable office building and toilet block building and erection of new office building (including new staff welfare facilities - canteen, drying room, toilets and showers) at Hangar 8, Roseland Business Park.

Long Bennington, S21/1516: Mr & Mrs Tristan & Lucie Goff - Demolition of existing dwelling and attached garage; erection of replacement dwelling and detached double garage; together with erection of detached single storey residential annexe at Bosworth 8A Main Road.

Ropsley, S21/1548: Mrs Elizabeth Mantle - T1 rowan to cut back as necessary to avoid overhanging the highway approximately 10ft max and no further in than the boundary wall which is 2-3ft from the highway then reshape by the minimum amount needed to avoid unevenness of the crown, T2 pear reshape the crown due to overgrowth at the top and avoid outlying branches being blown off in high winds at The Red House, 15 High Street.

Grantham, S21/1554: Mr Mark Stubbs - Discharge of condition 4 (materials) of permission S20/0856 at Chandos House, Gorse Road.

Grantham, S21/1556: Mr Daniel Armitage - Discharge of condition 8 (access barrier) of permission S20/0384 at Zarafa Height Solutions, Hanbury Avenue.