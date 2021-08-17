A graveyard extension is one of the latest planning applications near you.

Belton, S21/0451: Mr Peter Cochrane - Installation of fire valve for boiler at 3 Towthorpe Farm, Main Street.

Burton Coggles, S21/1424: The Trustees of the Cholmeley 1960 Settlement - Conversion of Barn to single dwelling house at Church Farm, Barns Manor Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Billingborough, S21/1477: Mrs Assa Dabee - Rear and side single storey extension and loft conversion, dropped kerb at 7 Birthorpe Road.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/1478: Mr Richard Littler - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Drainage) of planning permission S20/1934 at Great Wood Farm, Ponton Road.

Manthorpe, S21/1497: Mr A Charity - Garage conversion to annex with first floor extension at Manor House, Low Road.

Belton, S21/1506: Mr R Terrill - Erection of garage (Resubmission following S21/0981) at Waterloo Studios, 4 Waterloo Cottages, Grantham Road.

Allington, S21/1523: Mr & Mrs Machin - Discharge of condition 3 (Large scale details of interface of Orangery and existing building), condition 4 (Full joinery details for windows/doors) and condition 5 (material samples) of permission S20/0260 at Corner House, The Green.

Marston, S21/1524: Mr and Mrs Clive and Lynn Braddock - Non material amendment to planning approval S18/2309 to allow to move the proposed window on the west elevation to the east elevation. On the south elevation, the removal of the small window to the left of the French doors and the moving of the French doors to the left to enable the building of a small wall between the long window and the doors at Greystones, Pinfold Lane.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/1527: Mr Richard Littler - Condition 2 (Part V - Drainage) of planning permission S20/1935 at Great Wood Farm, Ponton Road.

Ropsley, S21/1530: Mr Dunn - Demolition of existing shed, erection of two-storey side extension, post and rail fence, and gravel driveway at West Cottage Welby Warren Bridge End Road.

Sedgebrook, S21/1535: Mrs Jane Bratton - To extend the graveyard to include land next to graveyard which would be a change of use at St Lawrence's Church, Church Lane.

Grantham, S21/1532: Mr Martin Wright - Proposed extension to existing dwelling, including detached garage at 102 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/1537: Ms Cathy Brookes - Discharge of conditions 4 (soft landscaping), 5 (external surfaces), 6 (surface water and foul water drainage), 7 (hard landscaping), 8 (remediation), 9 (finished floor levels), 10 (materials), and 11 (Affordable Housing Statement) of permission S20/1556 at 81 Harrowby Lane.

Caythorpe, S21/1541: Mrs Samantha Fells - Repair and replacement of some casement windows on south and east elevations of Grade II listed building at Middlefield House 46 High Street.

Grantham, S21/1544: Mr Ray Bradley - Conservatory to rear elevation at 58 Garden Close.

Grantham, S21/1545: Mrs Liana Lilientale - Proposed new side window at 45 Cliffe Road.

Grantham, S21/1552: Mr Brian Gorman - Internal alterations, renovations and external additions to allow for a residential change of use at The Priory, 7 Market Place.

Little Ponton, S21/1553: Mr & Mrs David and Janet Horton - Proposed erection of new garage, workshop, poolhouse. To relocate existing site entrance and conversion of former coach house at Little Ponton House, Village Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1557: Pearl Law - Proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension at 20 Woffindin Close.

Barrowby, S21/1558: Mr & Mrs Spencer - Proposed single storey extension to existing dwelling at 3 Patmans Cottages, Low Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1561: Mr Luke Collins - Rear single story extension, double story side extension, new driveway, detached garage at 35 Belton Lane.

Westborough, S21/1563: Mr Perry - Listed Building Consent for repairs, alterations and reinstatements following subsidence at the Old Rectory, Town Street.

Belton, S21/1564: Mrs Elizabeth Mansel - Erection of wooden pent garden tool shed at Orchard House, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1567: Mrs Hannah Smith - Upgrade existing Intruder Alarm for a Wireless Alarm system. Remove TV Aerials and reduce the height of the supporting mast to be just above the position of the Satellite Dish. Upgrade existing Satellite Dish at 16 Church Street.

Claypole, S21/1574: Mr Shay Smith - Reserved Matters (access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) pursuant to S20/0244 (Outline permission for erection of two dwellings) including details of arrangements to enable a motor vehicle to turn within the site so that it can enter and leave the highway in a forward gear at Witham View, 11 Gretton Close.

Colsterworth, S21/1575: Mr Derek Oliver - Extensions to front and rear elevations and alterations at 36 Colster Way.

Castle Bytham, S21/1587: Mrs Elaine Heppolette - Erection of a single/two storey rear and single storey front extension. Resubmission of S21/0797 at 20 Station Road.

Grantham, S21/1594: Mr Daniel Armitage - Erection of a warehouse extension (B8 storage usage) to an existing industrial building (Class B1a, B2 and B8) at Zarafa Height Solutions Limited, Hanbury Avenue.

Easton, S21/1595: Jonathan Gagg - Discharge of condition 13 (condition 8 of consent S18/1321) (materials) of permission S20/2048 at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Ancaster, S21/1596: Mr Dave Frettsome - T1,T2,T3 - White Poplar, To Fell, T4 Maple and T5 Sycamore - To reduce overhanging lateral limbs up to 6m back to suitable growth points or back to main stem at The Surgery, 12 Ermine Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/1598: Mr Jonathan Wattam - Erection of dwelling at rear of 36 Station Road.

Barkston, S21/1607: Elizabeth Duncan - T1 - To fell 5 no Conifers, T2 - To reduce 1 Purple plum by 30% (2-3 m), T3 - To cut back overhanging branches that are over barn at Holly Lodge, Church Street.