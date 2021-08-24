An application to convert agricultural buildings into two large houses is among the latest plans near you.

Ropsley, S21/1482: Mr Allan Marshall - T1 - remove lowest lateral to SE over neighbouring parking area (image 1) and more minor lateral with twin stubs immediately adjacent extending to s (image), prune low branch to north/northwest (image), tidy previous poor pruning (not iaw BS3998) and previous snapped branches, Holm oak T3 - reduce protruding leaders from current height above ground level of 14m down to 11.5m, Common ash T4 - remove or reduce all limbs to back within the site boundary fence to encourage leader failure to N into seldom frequented area of grounds, remove dead hanging branch, Group 1 - 2 x sycamore (one north and one south of driveway) and 2 x limes south of driveway - reduce crowns to no less than 11 metres in height, at least two of the trees have had previous reductions to approximately this level at Ropsley House, 48 High Street.

Colsterworth, S21/1566: Mr Jon Gibbison - Erection of two-storey, detached dwelling on additional 6th Plot (in addition to development approved under S19/1709) at Woodyard to the rear of 13-17 Stamford Road.

Horbling, S21/1584: Mrs Helen Harte - Installation of wood burning stove in place of existing open fire in living room, and associated chimney repair at Dial House, 2 Mill Lane.

Rippingale, S21/1606: Kylie Roberts - The proposed development is for the conversion of the existing agricultural buildings to form 2No. large dwelling houses. The buildings are located on the North side of Drove Road on Rippingale Fen Farm. Natural light will be provided by the insertion of new windows and re-use of existing openings in the external envelopes of the buildings at land on the north side of Long Drove at Rippingale Fen Farm.

Skillington, S21/1608: Mr Gareth Jones - Proposed porch and replacement window at Red Barn, Colsterworth Road.

Barrowby, S21/1610: Mr C Mahoney - Single storey rear extension with flat roof new windows and bi fold doors and roof lights at Thornbury House, Casthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/1618: Alive Church Lincoln - Erection of an extension to the existing building, partial demolition of the existing external wall, internal alterations and demolition to create a bigger access into the main church building at 72 Castlegate.

Old Somerby, S21/1619: Mr & Mrs A Mcrae - Convert existing garage into granny annexe at Glebe Farm House, School Lane.

Grantham, S21/1621: Mr & Mrs Wells - Proposed two storey side extension and propose erection of greenhouse to side boundary at 22 Hillside Crescent.

Stubton, S21/1623: Mr Ian Phillips - Approval of details reserved by Condition 3 (surface and foul water drainage) and Condition 4 (samples of materials) in relation to S20/2145 (Replacement of existing dwelling and series of outbuilding structures with a new family home) at Home Farm Cottage, Fenton Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1624: Mr Brian Murphy - L1, L2 & L3 - To cut down / heavily prune to re-form a 12ft hedge. L9 & H - Leylandii and a Holly tree To cut down / heavily prune both of them to form a 12-14ft hedge. L4, L5, L6, L7, L8 - Leylandii - To remove at Sutton Lodge, 20 Green Street.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S21/1631: Jennie Johns - (P1) Ash tree - remove dead branches, reduction of the crown of the Wild Cherry (tag 0464), removal of elder and holly (Tag 0222). Removal of branches of three silver birch trees on eastern side of Newton Way, outside property at Woolsthorpe Manor, 23 Newton Way.

Corby Glen, S21/1633: Miss Louisa Carter - Discharge of conditions 3 (sustainability), 4 (construction management plan), 5 (archaeology), 9 (hard landscaping) and 13 (landscape management plan) of permission S19/2235 at land at Bourne Road.

Marston, S21/1634: Mr Tom Caswell - T1 - Aesculus Hippocastanum - To Fell at Holly Farm House, Pinfold Lane.

Grantham, S21/1635: Mrs Suzanne Flaxman - Proposed extension to existing porch at 15 Northcliffe Road.

Grantham, S21/1637: Compliance with conditions, relating to conditions 9-13 of Outline Planning Approval S16/0317 at Apartments 87 Norton Street.

Grantham, S21/1643: Crispin Read - Oak tree - To remove lower branches overhanging the footpath at Lyndale, 199 Belton Lane.

Hougham, S21/1650: Mr E Dunlop - Proposed side extension to form home office and snug at 3 Grange Farm Barns, The Granary, Brandon Road.

Allington, S21/1654: Polly - T1 - Cypress Reduce top by 2/3m. T2 - Ledrus Crown lift by 1m. T3 - Prunus Crown reduce to same height of apple tree at Lilac Rose Cottage, Bottom Street.

Long Bennington, S21/1662: Miss H Jones - Prior Notification for a proposed larger home extension for a single storey rear extension at 10 Winters Lane.