An application for a new hydrotherapy pool at a school is among the latest plans near you.

Folkingham, S21/0756: Mr Peter Green - Renovate boundary walling at The Old Rectory, 13 West Street.

Little Bytham, S21/0947: Mr Tim Smith - Installation of drop kerb and block paving driveway at 5 Creeton Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Millthorpe, S21/1484: Mr Richard Gray - Dismantling of existing tin and timber shed. Taking down of existing boundary wall to ground level. Erection of brick built potting shed on existing shed location at The White Cottage, 21 Village Streets.

Aslackby, S21/1526: Mr. Tom Shaw - Discharge of condition 2 (Foul & Surface Water Drainage Strategy) of S21/1002 and condition 4 (archaeological investigation) of S20/0723 at Plots 1 & 2 Dovecote Meadows.

Grantham, S21/1551: Mr Brian Gorman - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved plans) of planning approval S20/2196 (Change of use from offices to single dwellinghouse) at The Priory, 7 Market Place.

Fulbeck, S21/1577: Mr Julian Fane - Listed building consent to put velux window in east roof to give natural light to a shower room at Manor Farm House, The Green.

Grantham, S21/1583: Executive Headteacher Stela Plamenova - Demolition of admin block and construction of a new Hydrotherapy pool for use by children within the school and surrounding LA SEN schools. The proposal will follow the same footprint as that of the area of building being demolished and will match the roof heights of the existing school and be a maximum of 5.2m high at Sandon School, Sandon Close.

Folkingham, S21/1588: HMC Developments Ltd - Non material amendment to garage (omit car port element and re site) at 90 West Street.

Grantham, S21/1622: Mr & Mrs D Bates - Single storey rear extension and garage conversion at 38 Rosemary Crescent.

Castle Bytham, S21/1630: Mr And Mrs Hodge - Erection of single dwelling and associated garage with carport at land west of Station Road.

Grantham, S21/1645: Mr Martin Dickinson - Demolition of existing garage/store building within the curtilage of 111Dudley Road and construction of 1 x dwelling at 111 Dudley Road.

Pickworth, S21/1646: Mrs S Richardson - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of S20/1734 for a new design of replacement dwelling at Lodge Farmhouse, Lenton Road.

Claypole, S21/1647: Mrs D Shields - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 of permission ref S20/1955 (surface and foul water drainage) at Norwell House, 120 Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1656: Mr C Egan - Erection of two storey extensions to dwelling at 8 The Drift.

Swinstead, S21/1657: Mr Ron Hoodless - Conversion of conservatory into brick replacement. Addition of dormer with external access extending onto proposed balcony at34 High Street.

Grantham, S21/1658: Mr Jack Gill - Change of use from House of Multiple Occupation for 6 persons to House of Multiple Occupation for 7 persons (Sui Generis) at 63 Barrowby Road.

Grantham, S21/1659: Mrs V Alkiviades - Erection of single storey extension to front and rear of dwelling at 21 Broomwood Close.

Grantham, S21/1661: Mr Gianni Malagoli - Change of use to an existing first floor flat from residential to Retail (Class E), to allow for the use of the entire property as Retail at Flat 75, London Road.

Grantham, S21/1666: Miss Emma Prince - Erection of a detached cabin (4.5m by 3m) and change of use to a Massage Therapy & Wellness business at 160 Winchester Road.

Harlaxton, S21/1672: Mr D Skelton - Conversion of barn to form 3(no) dwelling units at Warren Farm, Gorse Lane.

Colsterworth, S21/1673: Miss Bethany Bland - Beech tree - thin the tree and remove low hanging branches by 30% at 15 Woodlands Drive.

Caythorpe, S21/1674: Mr & Mrs Matthew Tomblin - Erection of single storey side and rear extensions at 29 Millfield Crescent.

Long Bennington, S21/1675: Mr J Ward - Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of 2(no.) chalet bungalows at 50 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/1676: Mr Adam Chippendale - Erection of two storey extension and single storey extension to dwelling, including the insertion of a dormer window at 85 North Parade.

Castle Bytham, S21/1683: Mr Kerry Dickinson - Pollard Willow tree overlooking pond at 3 Glen Road.

Grantham, S21/1685: Mr Gary Moore - Non Material Amendment to provide additional windows to en-suite bathroom, kitchen/diner and to amend the materials to buff bricks approved on planning application S21/1288/HSH at 7 Winchester Road.

Grantham, S21/1688: Merkur Slots (UK) Ltd - Variation of condition 3 (opening hours) of permission S19/1658 (appeal ref: APP/E2530/W/20/3247482) at Ground Floor, 29-30 St Peter's Hill.