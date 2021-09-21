New houses in place of a former village post office and a new quails egg production unit are among the latest plans near you.

Skillington, S21/1436: Miss Charlotte Wesson - Doorway/fire escape upstairs for accommodation above pub. Railings to provide barrier to prevent falling from roof (Retrospective) at Cross Swords, The Square.

Grantham, S21/1721: Mrs Sue Gordon - Approval of details required by Condition 3 of S20/1980 - Construction phase health and safety plan at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Grantham, S21/1774: Miss K King - Two storey side extension, with single storey extension to front and rear at 82 East Avenue.

Long Bennington, S21/1780: Mr & Mrs P Jarram - Erection of 3 (no.) holiday let units and use of existing static caravan for holiday let purposes at Woodlands Fen Lane.

Grantham, S21/1784: Mr Bujack - Install porch to rear of property at 9 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S21/1785: Mr Simon Webb - Conversion of vacant office building into 1 no.dwelling at 24 London Road.

Stoke Rochford, S21/1793: Mr S Allam - Demolition of 2(no.) existing semi-detached cottages and erection of 1 (no.) at 1 & 2 Pasture Farm Cottages.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/1797: Nolan - T1 - Lawson Cypress - Reduce in height by 3m - T2 - Elm - Fell due to advanced infection from Dutch Elm Disease at The Rectory, Rectory Lane.

Claypole, S21/1805: Ms D Shields - Outline application for 3no. detached dwellings with parking and demolition of the former Post Office and outbuildings at 118 Main Street.

Grantham, S21/1807: Claire Freeman - Second Storey Side Extension Above Existing Garage at 38 Fifth Avenue.

Claypole, S21/1811: Mrs Nicola Bradley - Erection of two storey rear extension at 2 Chapel Lane.

Londonthorpe, S21/1814: Mr Paul Grey - Erection of Garage Block and provision of replacement conservatory at Hall Farm, Church Lane.

South Witham, S21/1817: Ms and Mr S & J Mason & Martin - Render to front and part of side elevations and demolition of chimney, 2 bay windows and conservatory. New bay window to north elevation and single storey extension to south at 35 High Street.

Fulbeck, S21/1818: Gott - Erection of 1no quail egg production unit with ancillary feed silo and hardstanding at Fulbeck Poultry Farm, South Heath Lane.

Grantham, S21/1819: FP McCann Ltd - Erection of two weather canopies to cover existing crane rails at Bell & Webster Concrete Ltd Alma Park Road.

Grantham, S21/1825: Mrs Emily Christie - Re-submission of details reserved by condition 10 (Construction Site Environmental Management Plan (CEMP)) of S14/2953 (Residential Development of 227 dwellings, public open space, play area, associated infrastructure including highway and pedestrian facilities and drainage infrastructure) at land north of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/1828: Beth Dunstan - T1 - Ash - Removal or crown lift. G2 - Leylandii & G3 Ash - Removal - To be replaced with hedging at The Workshop Chapel Hill.

Great Gonerby, S21/1833: Mr Paul Comer - Submission of details pursuant to conditions 3 (surface water drainage), 6 (landscaping) of S20/1485 (Expansion of the existing HGV parking to form an additional 40 spaces in two areas of undeveloped site.) at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road.

South Witham, S21/1834: Mr Clive Robinson - White Beams, reduce to 3 metres to reinstate hedge. Pollard 1 x lime and 2 x beech at 11 Church Lane.

Allington, S21/1835: Mr Richard Barradell - T1 - Tilia X Europaea - To re-pollard back to previous pollard points. T2 - Acer Preudoplatanus - To crown reduce 2 to 3 metres at 68 Park Road.

Grantham, S21/1842: FP McCann Ltd - Erection of extension to existing maintenance workshop, including the erection of an external crane at Bell & Webster Concrete Ltd, Alma Park Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1843: Mr D Shaw - Erection of 5 dwellings (revised dwelling types on plots 17-21 following approval ref S16/1451) at land at Main Road (north of 1 Westborough Lane).

Allington, S21/1845: Colin And Viv Shucksmith - Single storey rear extension, change the flat roof on car port into a pitched roof garage extended forward by1.5m as well as internal works at 7 Park Avenue.

Grantham, S21/1846: Mr David Curtis - Removal of the glazing elements of an existing timber frame conservatory and replacing it with a new flat roof and roof lantern at 19 Harrowby Lane.

Witham On the Hill, S21/1869: Dr J Beedell - Fell spruce at The Holt, Bottom Street.