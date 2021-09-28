A proposal for 199 homes in a village are among the latest planning applications near you.

Folkingham, S21/1428: Mr C Brown - Replacement of oil tank at The Old Workhouse, 8 West Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/1703: Mr A Eudall - Change of Use of agricultural building to flexible business use at Morkery Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1759: Mr Robert Smith - Proposed agricultural dwelling at land at Sewstern Lane.

Castle Bytham, S21/1768: Mr Anthony Eudall - Associated operation works (following the Prior Approval under Class R of the GPDO: change of use of an agricultural building to a flexible commercial use - Class E - under permitted development rights) at farm building positioned adjacent to Morkery Lane.

Londonthorpe, S21/1813: Mr Paul Grey - Erection of agricultural storage building at Hall Farm, Church Lane.

Allington, S21/1832: Mr Chris Egan - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Hard Landscaping) of planning S19/1392 at 4 Sedgebrook Road.

Grantham, S21/1836: Mr Andris Davidans - T1 - Beech Crown reduce northwest quadrant by 4m, T2 - Poplar reduce overhanging branches by 5m at 38 Dudley Road.

Corby Glen, S21/1841: Mr Harry White - Erection of 199 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space at land south of Bourne Road north of Swinstead Road.

Frieston, S21/1853: Rosemary Foster - T1 - Beech - trim away from gazebo by up to 2m and crown lift away from the hedge by 2m, T2 - Laurel - reshape and clear away from gazebo at Frieston Old Place, 9 Frieston Green, Frieston Road.

Manthorpe, S21/1860: Steve Brassington - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (landscaping and tree planting scheme) of permission S17/0893 at Manor House, Low Road.

Barrowby, S21/1850: Mr Hennelly - Single story extension to the rear at Lyndawn, Low Road.

Harrowby, S21/1855: Mr Jason Mitchell - First floor half width extension with balcony with ground floor masonry supporting piers at Annexe 43 Turnor Road.

Ingoldsby, S21/1864: Mr Mrs A Troughton - Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of planning permission S21/1243 at Moat Farm, Scotland Lane.

Aslackby, S21/1865: Mr A Baxter - Minor adjustment to dwelling sitting (S20/1778) at land east of 1 Church View Aveland Way.

Great Gonerby, S21/1866: Ben Pearson - Extension of entrance hall into existing front porch at 47 High Street.

Grantham, S21/1870:Crossover Consulting and PM Limited - Change of use of ground floor retail unit, first and second floor apartments and outbuilding to form 3no. 4 bedroom dwellings (Use Class C4) and 1no. 2 bedroom dwelling (Use Class C3) including external alterations and extensions at 14-18 Brook Street.

Grantham, S21/1874: Mr Dan Harris - Yew (T1) Complete removal to prevent damage to building, Sycamore (T2) Complete removal, Sycamore (T3) Complete removal at Hillside, 19 Beacon Lane.

Great Gonerby, S21/1878: Mr Brian Murphy - Willow tree (“W”) - Pollard, Scots Pine (“SP”) - Target Prune, Horse Chestnut (“HC”) - Reshape & Prune, Sycamore (“S”) - Pollard and reduce by 50%, Sweet Chestnut (“SC”) Reshape, Acer (“A”) Reduce and Reshape at Sutton Lodge, 20 Green Street.

Grantham, S21/1881: Mr Karl Watson - Proposed single storey side & rear extension at 11 Baysdale Grove.

Denton, S21/1882: Mr David Roscoe - T1 Willow remove, T2 Rowa remove at Long Meadow House, 148 Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1883: Mrs Cherry Moskalik - T1. Spruce. - remove, T2. Conifer. - remove, T3. Group of trees including a weeping Ash - clear any branches that are contacting the cable. T4. Small Acer - remove 3 of the lower branches at Manor Croft, 3 Rectory Lane.

Allington, S21/1888: Mrs Joanna Adams - Betula Bendula (T1) - Grown Condition 1-2 meters - to control the height at The White House, The Green.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/1889: Mr & Mrs Richard Littler - Submission of reserved matters for layout, scale, appearance and landscaping pursuant to S20/1935 (dwelling to support a game rearing enterprise) at Great Wood Farm Ponton Road.

Grantham, S21/1897: Mr Kyaw Zin - Dismantling of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension at 9 Mendip Close.

Great Gonerby, S21/1904: Kate Draper - Non material amendments to permission S21/0881 to amend approved plans to add additional ground floor window at 54 Green Street.

Grantham, S21/1910: Mr Mick Topham - Proposed two storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at 42 Wentworth Drive.