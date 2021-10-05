A proposal for a plaque to celebrate the history of a town centre hotel is among the latest planning applications near you.

Frieston, S21/1816: Mr D O’Neill - Non material amendments to S16/1918 Changes to windows and rooflights, roof on entrance link at Manor Farm, 21 Hough Road.

Grantham, S21/1890: Mr Graham Cook - Erection of a blue plaque celebrating the history of the Angel and Royal Inn at The Angel And Royal Hotel, 3-5 High Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/1898: Mark Jackson - Insertion of lift overrun to roof slope. To be dressed in lead grey single ply membrane with art deco strip detail. (Non-material amendment to permission S20/0856) at Chandos House, Gorse Road.

Colsterworth, S21/1906: Mr Michael Walker - Reserved matters for appearance, layout, scale and access for the erection of 70 dwellings following Outline permission S18/2379 at land west of A1 and north of Bourne Road.

Grantham, S21/1915: Mr & Mrs M Mewes - Non material amendments to permission S21/1003 to amend external materials at 27 Gladstone Terrace.

Stubton, S21/1919: Mrs Janet Davison - Non material amendments to permission S21/0877 to amend external roofing materials at Hayloft Barn, Fenton Road.

Corby Glen, S21/1932: Mrs Fiona Smith - Horse chestnut - No.8 on map - reduce several lower overhanging branches by 2 to 3 metres at 2A Irnham Road.

Corby Glen, S21/1936: Miss Louisa Carter - Discharge of condition 7 (materials) of permission S19/2235 at land at Bourne Road.

Little Bytham, S21/1940: M. Parker and Sons Ltd - Erection of 3no. detached dwellings at land adjacent to Poplar Rise, Station Road.

Grantham, S21/1945: Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd - Plots 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 255, 256, 264, 265 and 267 to change from Terca Ashington Red Multi to Weinerberger Windmill Orange (non-material amendment to permission S19/1056) at The Colleys, Barrowby Road.

Morton, S21/1953: Mr T Hyde - Removal of condition 2 (agricultural occupancy tie) of planning permission ref S99/0299/58 at 44A High Street.