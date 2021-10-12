An application to use a house as a home for up to three children is among the latest plans near you.

Harlaxton, S21/1931: Mr Thomas Stott - Demolish existing conservatory. Erection of single storey rear extension 6mx 3mx 4m high (max) at 9 Parklands Drive.

Barrowby, S21/1928: Professor John Belcher - T1 - Birch Tree - Remove. T2 - Ornamental Cherry - Crow Reduction and Reshaping at 3 Grange Cottages, Low Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Westborough, S21/1937: Mrs Ann Lund - Replacement of post and rail fencing like for like on northern boundary. Installation of new boundary post and rail fencing to replace dilapidated old fence of mixed material (wire and trellis). Installation of new mains water supply to replace old, galvanised supply at The Old Rectory, Town Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/1942: Demetra Nottage - Use of premises as a home for up to three children or young persons with up to two full-time resident carers working on a rota basis, sleeping overnight at Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Caythorpe, S21/1943:Mr Ted Partridge - Ash mature, approx 80 feet high. To remove some minor lower branches that have withered due to lack of light at Old Lantern House, 7 Chapel Lane.

Barrowby, S21/1946: Mr Glenn Ings - Rear single storey extension with flat roof. 4m in depth, full width of house (detached) at 5.35m to be built of block word and rendered white or cream. Original building is of brick construction at 33 Reedings Road.

Harlaxton, S21/1949: Mr Simon Creedy - T1 - Conifer - To remove at 8 West End.

Allington, S21/1950: Mrs Sarah Edwards - Erection of garden studio at Dalestorth Farm, Main Street.

Grantham, S21/1951: Mr Akinbinu - 4 replacement windows to the rear of the property at 34 North Parade.

Caythorpe, S21/1954: Mr Peter Greenfield - Conifers, reduce height to 2.5m at New House, Church Lane.

Easton, S21/1961: Trustees of The Cholmeley 1968 Settlement - Planning application for change of use from residential dwelling (Class C3) to farm office for use by the Easton Estate (Class E(g)(i)) (retrospective) at 2 The Gate House, The Square.

Horbling, S21/1962: Mr & Mrs Parr - Proposed rear extension, conversion of existing store at 20 Sandygate Lane.

Witham On The Hill, S21/1965: Cooke - Ash (T1 and T13) - Crown lift to 3m, Ash (T2,T3, T5 and T11) - Fell, Lime (T4) - Crown lift to 3m, Yew (T6 and T7) - Fell, Hawthorn (T10) Fell, Oak (T12) – Fell at The Old Vicarage, Main Street.

Allington, S21/1972: Mr Duncan Arrowsmith - Acer Campestre (T1) - Crown reduce 1-2m. Betula Pendula (T2) - Crown reduce to 2m at The Normandy, 2 Red House Gardens.

Allington, S21/1973: Mr Paul Read - Leyland cypress (T1): To fell and remove at Bramley, The Green.

Folkingham, S21/1976: Mr & Mrs M Perrin - Proposed single storey side extension at 64 Churchfields Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1993: Mrs Proctor - Proposed single-storey rear extension, internal alterations and remodelling at 63 The Pastures.