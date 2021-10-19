Proposals for houses next to a village pub and the refurbushment of theatre toilets are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S21/1761: Mrs Wendy Kaya - To cut the trees back to give clearance of 5.30m above the road surface at 1 Brownlow Street.

Grantham, S21/1909: Miss & Mr Daisy & Aiden Johnnson & Blanchard - Change of use of outbuilding to allow for business use as a dog grooming salon at 7 New Row.

Planning Applications (12078486)

South Witham, S21/1928: Mr Luicasz Palowski - Single storey front extension at 16 Wellfield Close.

Grantham, S21/1966: Mr Michael Ellison - T1- Lime Remove epicormic growth , remove dead branches and reduce crown by 4m. G1 (See tree survey) remove over hanging branches. Other work to make safe over public footpath and shared drive at Beacon Hillside, 17 Beacon Lane.

Grantham, S21/1967: Mr Peter Lee - T4 Ash Tree - To Fell at 1 Kings Gardens.

Grantham, S21/1986: Mr Gyles Teasdale - Refurbishment of existing theatre toilets at Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter’s Hill.

Long Bennington, S21/1990: Mr Ian Newman - Erection of 6 no. dwelling at land east of The Royal Oak, 74 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1995: Mr John Ward - Single storey extension to both sides of dwelling at 50 Church Street.

Denton, S21/1997: Mr Jen Mace - G1 - lavreis: Reduction in height by 50%. T1 - sycamore: fell to ground level. T3 - ash: Remove no 1 lower limb on north side. T4 - silver birch: Poor specimen, leaning. Remove to ground level. T2 - sycamore: Remove no 2 lower limbs on north side at Church Trees, 109 Church Street.

Long Bennington, S21/1998: Mrs V Hampshire - Erection of single storey dwelling at 35 Church Street.

Ancaster, S21/1999: Mr John Butler - Partial demolition, restoration and alterations to an existing outbuilding at 42 Ermine Street.

Ancaster, S21/2007: Mr and Mrs Whyatt - Rear and side single storey extension at 37 Mercia Drive.

Grantham, S21/2009: Mr William Deegan - Replace existing deteriorating timber frame windows to properties 8 -16 Arnoldfield Court at16 Arnoldfield Court.

Denton, S21/2011: Michael Barsham - Replacement of all single-glazed windows with double & triple glazed units in engineered softwood frames at Denton Lodge, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/2014: Mr C Egan- Erection of two dwellings (semi-detached) at 8 The Drift.

North Witham, S21/2026: Mr Andrew McIntyre - TPO Ash (T15) work to tree to prevent future burst mains at 15 Gunby Road.

Grantham, S21/2017: Mrs J Whitburn - Side extension to bungalow at 14 Seventh Avenue.

Harlaxton, S21/2019: Mr & Mrs S Pacey - Erection of single garage at 25 High Street.

Grantham, S21/2023: Mrs Kelly Lever - T810- Lime-remove. T811- T815- Yew x2, Lime x3 - To prune. T821- Yew -lower limbs internodal pruning remove dead wood and reduce the property side from 5m to 3m at Martin Court, St Catherines Road.

Casthorpe, S21/2029: Mrs Tess Bradshaw - Fit a 6KW stove to lounge fireplace. Fit 2 X high grade stainless steel flexi liner and all accessories to complete full installation of the stove and bring existing stove in dining room to current safety standards. Co2 alarm fitted hetas cert. Supply and fit heat shield to back of wooden beam at Casthorpe Farmhouse, Denton Lane.

Westborough, S21/2030: Mr Chris Chattam - T1, T2, T3 - Sycamore - Remove. T4, T5 - Elder - Remove at The Old Rectory, Town Street.

Grantham, S21/2032: Mrs K H Cheung - Approval of details required by Condition 4 of S21/0837 - Details of structural design at 19 Westgate.

Corby Glen, S21/2033: Miss Lucy Jellicoe - Proposed residential development to create 2no detached domestic dwellings at 6 Swinstead Road.

Grantham, S21/2036: Mr & Mrs Woodlock - Proposed Alterations & Extensions to existing dwelling at 162 Harrowby Road.

Colsterworth, S21/2044: Mr & Mrs Crossley - Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey porch extension at 44 High Street.

Grantham, S21/2050: Mr & Mrs R. Chambers - Erection of first floor side extension at 12 Orangewood Close.