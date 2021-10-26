A proposal for the development of 12 homes, ten of which would be affordable, in a village is among the latest planning applications near you.

Grantham, S21/1971: Mrs Susan Mumford - Move an existing wireless transmitter receiver (like a satellite dish) three metres to the west at Stonebridge House (Coach House), St Catherines Road.

Fulbeck, S21/1974: Ms Alix Fane - Erection of 12 no. dwellings comprising 10 no. affordable housing units and 2 no. market housing units; formulation of new private drives and associated hard landscaping to provide vehicular and pedestrian access from South Heath Lane at land north of South Heath Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Swayfield, S21/2000: Mr and Mrs Stanley - Discharge of condition 6 (boundary treatment) of pp S17/0676 at 10 Overgate Road.

Swinstead, S21/2004: Miss Florence Hartley - Approval of details required by condition 4, parts iv and vi for S19/0312 - Sections and window elevations at Chapel Barn House, 18 High Street.

North Witham, S21/2022: Mr S Edwards - Detached garage with extended living accommodation over, ancillary to the main dwelling at Hill View, South Witham Road.

Grantham, S21/2031: Mr Jon Warner - Erection of two storey side extension and single/two storey rear extensions at 181 Belton Lane.

Corby Glen, S21/2043: Mr William Wass - The demolition of an existing garage and the erection of a new dwelling (2nd resubmission) at 1 Station Road.

Harlaxton, S21/2046: Mr G Cakebread - Formation of agricultural access at land at The Drift.

Ropsley, S21/2049: Mr Gary Reeve - T1 - Eucalyptus reduce eucalyptus by 1/3 of its total size, reducing the height up to 2m and on the sides up to 2.5-3m, try and improve over all shape to make it look a bit more formal, make sure the BT lines are clear.

Stainby, S21/2051: HSSP Architects Limited - Erection of two storey side extension and landscape alterations at Tower Hill Farm Water Lane.

Grantham, S21/2056: Mr M Hill - Two storey side and single storey rear extensions at 113 Harrowby Lane.

Swayfield, S21/2057:Mr Nick Kay - Erection of a two storey side extension and a single storey rear extension and front porch. External alterations including insertion of Juliet balcony, dormer windows and rooflights. Resubmission of S18/1018 at 16 High Street.

Barrowby, S21/2076: Mr Ben Margiotta - Change of use from ancillary workshop to holiday-let accommodation and alterations at Derwent House, Low Road.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S21/2084: Mr Ken Smithers - T1 Birch - reduce by 1.5m back to previous pruning points, T2 Eucalyptus - fell - low amenity value, T3 Birch - crown tidy and deadwood to encourage health and longevity, T4 Sorbus, T5 Hornbean - crown reduce by 1m back to previous pruning points to prevent out growth of area at 33A Newton Way.

Pointon, S21/2086: Mr & Mrs N Penn - Erection of garage at Abbey View, 34 High Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/2093: Mitchell - Remove Cherry tree, remove/reduce conifers, remove Smoke Bush, crown raise to 2.5m and tidy 2 Maple trees at 5 Glenside.

Little Pointon, S21/2101: Technical Support Team - LCC reference: PL/0118/21 Development: retrospective planning application to regularise revisions to the site infrastructure, including additional office and welfare accommodation, site laboratories and storage, and the provision of additional car parking at Little Ponton Quarry, Whalebone Lane.