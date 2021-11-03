An application to build a town centre sheltered housing scheme comprising of 20 flats is among the latest plans near you.

Witham on the Hill, S21/1980: Mr J Trevor - Erection of canopy to front courtyard to provide covered dining area at The Six Bells, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/1987: Simon Preston - Confirmation of compliance with Conditions in relation to S16/2700 (Erection of 7 dwellings) at land to north of Strood Close.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Barrowby, S21/2015: Simon & Jayne Brodie - Re-Roof the North Pitch of the North Range in 20-20 interlocking tiles at The Grange Barrowby, Low Road.

Barrowby, S21/2047: Mrs Jenny Staunton - Apple, Pine and Sorbus - To remove at Cedar Lodge, Low Road.

Grantham, S21/2053: Mrs Louise Waller - T1. Twisted Willow - Remove. T2. Elder - Remove. T3. Sycamore - Remove at 138 Harrowby Road.

Folkingham, S21/2060: Mr A Ridpath - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (large scale details - openings & underfloor heating) of planning permission S21/1225 (external and internal alterations to Listed Building) at 8 Market Place.

Irnham, S21/2061: Mr Jake Goddard - Demolition of Watergate House culvert and replacement with sections of box culverts running across Hawthorpe Road, on the bend on the north side of Irnham around 21m in length.

Billingborough, S21/2064: Mr & Mrs C Taylor - Erection of 1 x two storey dwelling with detached garage at land adjacent to 13 Folkingham Road.

Lobthorpe, S21/2069: Mrs Emily Nash - Removal of Condition 5 (Ancillary Occupation) of Planning Permission S03/1746 to allow permanent independent occupation of dwelling. Condition Number(s): 5. Conditions(s) Removal: As we are purchasing the property, the change will allow us to rent out the property or sell them for residential purposes. Removal of restriction from the planning conditions at The Old Servant Quarters,The Black Bull Guest House, Woolleys Lane.

Grantham, S21/2070: Mr I Brodie - Single storey rear and side extension. The erection of a detached garage and extended drive. Raised roof to car port. New fencing to west boundary at 131 Barrowby Road.

Billingborough, S21/2073: Stephen Burt - Confirmation of compliance with conditions for planning permission S14/1420 at land adjacent to No.1 Allen Close, High Street.

Grantham, S21/2080: Nandu Potdar - Non material amendments to permission S20/0713 to amend approved plans at20A Hazelwood Drive.

Grantham, S21/2081: Mr & Mrs Hans & Precious Distajo - Proposed rear single story lean to extension and front front porch extension at 7 Northcliffe Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/2090: Mr Mike Thomas - Proposed single storey rear extension at 36 Long Street.

Grantham, S21/2095: South Kesteven District Council - Erection of a new-built sheltered housing scheme of 20 no. flats with communal facilities and parking including demolition of an outbuilding listed by curtilage to 44-46 Watergate, and alteration refurbishment of existing building on 20 Swinegate at 20 and 20B Swinegate.

Harlaxton, S21/2098: Mr and Mrs Richard and Barbara Wright and Griffin-Wright - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of S19/0745 (Conversion of former decontamination hospital and stand-by set house to form 2 dwellings with garages and associated access) at Harlaxton Estate Military Buildings, Gorse Lane.

Grantham, S21/2103: Mr Daniel Potter - Proposed two storey extension to the side of existing dwelling at 7 Bedford Close.

Welby, S21/2106: Mr & Mrs Paul Carter - Non Material Amendment to amend the roof of the glazed link to pitch design with rooflights, replace garage duo pitched roof with a hip design, the gable to remain on the boundary, of planning permission S20/0041at 5 Long Row Cottages, Main Street.

Grantham, S21/2114: Mark Jackson - Discharge of condition 13 (highway and footway works) of permission S20/0856 at Chandos House, Gorse Road.

Grantham, S21/2115: Paloma II (Ind III) Unit Trust Jerermy Thiagarajah - New external cladding with steel sheeting (grey) to Units 2,3,4,5,6,12a/b. Demolition of part of offices to Unit 18 and formation of new gable wall at Autumn Park Business Centre, Autumn Park, Dysart Road.

Grantham, S21/2118: Dipendra Khati - Erection of two storey and single storey extensions to dwelling and alterations at Landover, Bridge End Road.

Allington, S21/2122: Jannette Mole - Section 211 notice for the removal of dead wood and crossing branches of Copper Acer (T1), 40% crown reduction and thinning of branches of Cherry Tree (T2), reduction of Conifer (T3), Cherry Tree (T4) and Apple Tree (T5), trimming of Malus (T6), trimming and 20% crown reduction of Silver Birch (T9) and removal of limb, thinning of crown and 10% crown reduction of Hornbeam (T10) at The Small House, Side Street.

Grantham, S21/2123: Mr Peter Lee - Lime tree (T1) - Reduction in height to 8 metres at 1 Kings Gardens.

Ropsley, S21/2126: Mr & Mrs James - Single storey rear extension, demolition and rebuild of side porch, new decking to the rear at 5-7 Chapel Hill.

Claypole, S21/2131: J Swallow and others - Submission for approval of reserved matters (RM) relating to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to outline permission S21/0155 (for 4 dwellings including partial demolition of existing farm-yard) All reserved matters (access; appearance; landscaping; layout; scale) at Orchard Farm, Main Street.

Grantham, S21/2132: Mr Calvin Hetherington - Erection of single storey extension and alterations at 24 York Way.

Sedgebrook, S21/2133: Newbold and Yates - Replacement of existing vehicular gate with timber gates, erection of gate piers and additional section of dry stone wall at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Sedgebrook, S21/2134: Newbold and Yates - Listed building consent for the replacement of existing vehicular gate with timber, erection of gate piers and additional section of dry stone wall

South Witham, S21/2139: John Partridge - Cherry tree -Prune as crossing branches are rubbing against each other at 21 Church Street.

Barrowby, S21/2141: Mrs Tess Bradshaw - Listed building consent for internal works to staircase at Casthorpe Farmhouse, Denton Lane.

Frieston, S21/2142: Mrs Debbie Manderfield - Works to trees - specified within Tree Report at Frieston Green, Frieston Road.

Caythorpe, S21/2145: Pollard Lime tree to 6m, prune Sycamore tree to provide 4m clearance and remove branches below 4m over verge of 3x Field Maple, 6x Sycamore and 1x Cherry trees at Recreation Ground, Lincoln Road.

Barrowby, S21/2156: Mrs Rebecca McGregor - Prior notification for proposed larger extension (Part 1, Class A) for the erection of an enlarged single storey extension at Lilac House, Casthorpe Road.