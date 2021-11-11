More news, no ads

A proposal for a Taco Bell is among the latest plans near you.

Frieston, S21/2142: Mrs Debbie Manderfield - Works to trees - specified within Tree Report at Frieston Green, Frieston Road.

Caythorpe, S21/2145: Pollard Lime tree to 6m, prune Sycamore tree to provide 4m clearance and remove branches below 4m over verge of 3x Field Maple, 6x Sycamore and 1x Cherry trees at Recreation Ground, Lincoln Road.

Barrowby, S21/2156: Mrs Rebecca McGregor - Prior notification for proposed larger extension (Part 1, Class A) for the erection of an enlarged single storey extension at Lilac House, Casthorpe Road.

Folkingham, S21/1947: Dr Campbell Norman-Smith - Erection of 2 storey dwelling (revision of scheme S19/1234) at 3 Low Farm Drive.

Grantham, S21/2078: Mr David Vaughan - Replacement of wooden cladding to the interior courtyard external walls at 35 River View Maltings.

Pickworth, S21/2085: Mrs Laura Griffiths - Discharge of condition 3 (hard landscaping) and condition 5 (soft landscaping) of pp S20/2178 at Bridge House, Village Street.

Ingoldsby, S21/2096: Mr Christopher Blower - Installation of 15-17 kw ground mounted PV panels at Sandybrook, Grantham Road.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/2099: Mr D Gribby - Change of use and alterations to former doctor’s surgery (Use Class E(a)) to become a dwelling (Use Class C3) at Doctors Surgery, Main Street.

Pointon, S21/2140: Mr Andrew Ramm - Change of use to Class A1 to allow village hall to operate a Post Office Counter and Cafe with appropriate signage, elevational changes, pitched roof to front, site red phone box and flag pole at Pointon Village Hall, Millthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/2155: Mr John Kinnersley - Prior notification for the change of use of a Hairdressing salon to ground floor flat and 1st & 2nd floor maisonette at 20 Wharf Road.

Billingborough, S21/2151: Mr G Finney - Submission of details reserved by Condition No.3 (external materials) of S21/0526 (Erection of one dwelling) at21 Grosvenor Road.

Grantham, S21/2154: Lionacre Properties - Partial demolition, alteration, and conversion of an existing Pizza Hut restaurant (Use Class E) to form a new restaurant (Use Class E) with associated parking and landscaping (revision of S21/1341) at Pizza Hut, London Road.

Barrowby, S21/2160: Mr David Barney - T1 - Cherry - To Remove. T2 - Leylandii - To Remove at Granby Cottage, Main Street.

Long Bennington, S21/2163: Mrs H Macrow - Proposed installation of Internal roadway lighting and paths at Roseland Business Park.

Hougham, S21/2177: Mr R Pearce - Extension to garage block to create swimming pool building along with relocating the stable block at Chapel Farm Barn, Main Street.

Marston, S21/2165: Mr J Thorold - Erection of dwelling at Dove House, Barkston Road.

Marston, S21/2166: Mr J Thorold - Conversion/extension of outbuilding to form dwelling (Use Class C3) and hair salon (Use Class E) and formation of new vehicular access at Dove House, Barkston Road.

Grantham, S21/2167: Lesley Clayton - Confirmation of proposed use at Warren Way.

Harlaxton, S21/2171: Mr Malcolm Sharp - T1. Goat willow. 25/30% crown reduction and a crown lift removing the lower branches, as well as removing the branches over the neighbours fuel tank at John O’ Gaunt Cottage, 1A Rectory Lane.

Harlaxton, S21/2172: Mrs Barbara Tipton - T1. Holly Reduction by approximately 50%. T2. Holly Remove. T3. Acer 25/30% crown reduction at 12 Pond Street.

Grantham, S21/2173: Mr Richard Reynolds - T1 Copper Beech. Approximately 20/25% reduction in height and lateral spread and a reduction in crown density of approximately 15/20% at Killara, 175 Belton Lane.

Casthorpe, S21/2174: Mrs Tess Bradshaw - Remove and replace two existing Velux windows and flashing kits, Alter the structural openings with suitable timbers and connectors with associated works at Casthorpe Farmhouse, Denton Lane.

Ropsley, S21/2176: Mrs Sue Beckett - T1- Remove sycamore tree from rear garden with extensive decay in main stem. Remove the tree to a low stump as close to ground level as practicable at Rectory Cottage, 42 High Street.

Grantham, S21/2182: Grantham College - Internal and external changes to Stonebridge House at Stonebridge House, St Catherines Road.

Allington, S21/2198: Mr John Slater - Proposed Single Storey Extension to Front and Rear of Existing Dwelling at Lowfields Farmhouse, Lowfields Lane.

Grantham, S21/2199: Mrs Angela Fairbrass - Proposed single storey extension to the side & rear of existing dwelling (including extension of roof line) at 18 Bridge End Grove.

Normanton, S21/2202: Bayliss - Two storey front and side extension at Mistletoe Cottage, Main Street.