Great Gonerby, S21/1804: Mr George Thomas - Listed Building consent for the replacement of failing ceiling beam at 36 Long Street.

South Witham, S21/2072: Mr David Calcult - Erection of single storey rear extension and front porch at 6 Templars Way.

Corby Glen, S21/2120: Kate Tidd - New flue at 7 Pridmore Road.

Great Ponton, S21/2164: Mr R Pitt - Additional storey to bungalow at 7 Dallygate.

Corby Glen, S21/2178: Mr Robert Baines - Acer Tree 1 - Crown raise 5ft, general prune at 2 Church Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/2179: Mr Harry Buxton - T1, crataegus monogyna - reduce height by 2 metres, generally reshape, remove crossing branches, crown raise adjacent to public footpath at Red Barn House, 8 Glen Road.

Grantham, S21/2184: Lionacre Properties - Signage for restaurant unit at Pizza Hut, London Road.

Folkingham, S21/2203: Mr M.J. Dodd - Proposed erection of two houses, double garages & associated site works at land adjacent to 18 Chapel Lane.

Grantham, S21/2207: Mr Matt Fryer - Erection of single storey extensions to side and rear of host dwelling at 6 Buckminster Gardens.

Grantham, S21/2209: Mr And Mrs Livesley - Erection of single storey extensions to host dwelling and internal alterations at 24 Rosemary Crescent.

Westborough, S21/2210: Mr Chris Chattam - Section 211 notice for works to trees at The Old Rectory, Town Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/2216: Mr Anthony Eudall - Development and change of use of a building sited on Morkery Lane, Castle Bytham to a live-work unit.

Grantham, S21/2217: Mr Jon Martin - Erection of a single storey rear extension, erection of canopy, loft conversion including dormer windows and general alterations at 1 Sportsman Row.

Ingoldsby, S21/2219: Steven Durica - Oak Tree (T1) - crown lift to a height of 5.2m to increase the clearance over the driveway, allowing access to delivery vehicles, remove deadwood and tidy dead stubs to active growing points. To improve the level of daylight reaching the ground, the epicormic growth within the lower crown of the tree will be removed, sycamore tree (T2) - formative pruning of the phototropic upstart by reducing its height by 2m and lateral spread to the west by 2m, pruning to be carried out so as to maintain flowing lines, with no inter-nodal cuts, this work is necessary to encourage tree growth in the right direction and to prevent any future detrimental issues with lateral spread extending beyond the main crown of the tree at The Bungalow, Scotland Lane.

Swayfield, S21/2220: Mrs Shani Wray-Jenkins - Erection of single storey extension to rear of dwelling at 5 Corby Road.

Swayfield, S21/2221: Mrs Shani Wray-Jenkins - Listed building consent for erection of single storey extension to rear of dwelling at 5 Corby Road.

Syston, S21/2223: Mr A O Thorold - Renovations /alteration of curtilage-listed outbuilding at Old Hall, Main Street.

Grantham, S21/2231: Helen Goral - Cherry tree in back garden needs cutting back due to excessive shading and overhang. Tree will be pollarded only in order to grown thicker and more rounded. It will not be removed at 140 Harrowby Road.

Fulbeck, S21/2233: Alexandra Fane - Listed building consent for the alterations to the existing building to facilitate flexible workshop, studio and retail floorspace at Manor Stables, Lincoln Road.

Little Ponton, S21/2234: Lincolnshire County Council - PL/0144/21. For the construction and operation of a concrete block manufacturing facility at Little Ponton Quarry, Whalebone Lane.

Ancaster, S21/2240: Lincolnshire County Council - For the formation of two sold recovered fuel (SRF) plastics bale storage areas (PL/0148/21) at New Earth Solutions, Copper Hill, Ermine Street.

Stubton, S21/2244: Mike Libby - Erection of a single storey extension linking main dwelling and annexe at The Garth, Doddington Lane.

Grantham, S21/2249: Ropsley Farms Ltd - Change of use of two agricultural sheds to B8 use (storage and distribution) at Hill Top Farm, Harrowby Lane.

Denton, S21/2251: Sir Richard Welby - Reinstatement of doorway and insertion of window to Cottage. Demolition of partitions and floor section, along with interior alterations at Denton Manor Cottage, Harston Road.

Denton, S21/2252: Sir Richard Welby - Listed building consent for the reinstatement of doorway and insertion of window to Cottage. Demolition of partitions and floor section, along with interior alterations at Denton Manor, Cottage Harston Road.

Fulbeck, S21/2255: Alexandra Fane - Alterations to the existing building to facilitate the conversion of store room to flexible workshop, studio, and retail floorspace at Manor Stables, Lincoln Road.

Grantham, S21/2258: Miss Natalie O'Brien - Erection of single storey extension to dwelling at 36 Lindisfarne Way.

Caythorpe, S21/2260: Mr and Mrs Georgina Donald - Erection of two storey (with second floor accommodation) and single storey extensions to dwelling, erection of replacement extensions and alterations at Craggs Farm, 29 Church Lane.