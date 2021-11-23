Applications for alterations to listed buildings and the erection of new houses are among the latest plans near you.

Great Gonerby, S21/1827: Mr Richard Harris - Conversion of barns into 2no self-contained dwellings (4 bed & 3 bed) at 20 High Street.

Caythorpe, S21/2135: Mr and Mrs A Crawford - Erection of 1(no) 3-bed self-build dwelling at Craggs Farm, 29 Church Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/2239: Mr & Mrs Craig Martini - Proposed two storey side extension at 75 Winchester Road.

Caythorpe, S21/2241: Mr & Mrs M Woodhouse - Residential development including demolition of existing dwelling (access for approval - all other matters reserved) at 21 South Parade.

Grantham, S21/2253: Mr Brian Gorman - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (written scheme of archaeological investigation) of planning approval S21/1551 (Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved plans) of planning approval S20/2196 (Change of use from offices to single dwellinghouse)) at The Priory, 7 Market Place.

Grantham, S21/2264: Mr & Mrs M Pocock - Erection of single storey extensions to the side and rear of the dwelling, garage conversion at 66 Westerdale Road.

Caythorpe, S21/2270: Mr and Mrs D Woodhams - Demolition of existing projection, demolition of existing garage and erection of front and rear single storey extensions and erection of garage at 11 South Parade.

Great Gonerby, S21/2272: Dr & Mrs Miles Langdon - Outline application (with matters reserved for appearance and landscaping) for the erection of one dwelling and associated access at 61 Belton Lane.

Billingborough, S21/2274: Mrs Amanda Gray - T1 yew tree remove due to causing excessive shade to the back of the property and very close to the boundary, outgrown the corner of the garden at 18 Chapel Street.

Barrowby, S21/2277: Barrowby Parish Council - T1. Oak - Works to remove branch at The Old Smithy, 1 Casthorpe Road.

Horbling, S21/2287: Edward Levan - Alterations to a listed building at Horbling Hall, 1 Billingborough Road.

Long Bennington, S21/2281: Balow - Erection of two story extensions, single storey extensions and first floor extensions to side of property, along with alterations at 28 Church Street.

Great Gonerby, S21/2292: Mr & Mrs Woolford - Erection of outbuilding to accommodate Pool & Home Gym at 40 Long Street.