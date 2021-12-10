The installation of illuminated signage at a retail park is among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S21/2034: Ms Wendy Kaya - Repairs to wall (damaged by tree growth) at 1 Brownlow Street.

Grantham, S21/2067: Mrs Karen Oliver - Non-material amendment to planning approval S16/2680 at 35 Hamilton Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Little Humby, S21/2068: Mr Peter Thomas - Erection of one detached custom self build house and garage to lifetime eco house standards at land to the east of Corner House Farm, Ingoldsby Road.

Barkston, S21/2230: Mr Simon Love - Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S20/1968 (Section 73 variation to the approval of three dwellings) to allow for the erection of a detached garage to serve Plot Unit 1 at 2 Crosby Court.

Grantham, S21/2235: Ryan Harding - Confirmation that all conditions of S08/1231 have been complied with at 17 Knaresborough Drive.

Grantham, S21/2266: Mr Simon Love - Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S21/0916 (Section 73 variation to an approval for the demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement dwelling and additional dwelling) to allow for the erection of a detached garage to serve Plot Unit B at 1 Crosby Court.

Harlaxton, S21/2271: P Goodrich - Compliance with conditions of permission S13/3301 (Erection of bungalow) at Gregory Lodge, 2A High Street.

Harlaxton, S21/2278: Mr C Howett - Remove apple tree (T1) and trim apple tree (T2) at 73 High Street.

Stubton, S21/2291: Mr Melvyn Belshaw - Replacement of existing glazing, retaining existing frames at The Manor, Doddington Lane.

Foston, S21/2293: Mr & Mrs I Evans - Replacement bungalow and garage/workshop at Meadow View, Church Street.

Ancaster, S21/2295: Mr Wade Rowlett - Pruning of five mature apple trees, two mature pear trees, a Acer Nagundo (Maple), and a Prunus Avium (Wild cherry) at 21 Ermine Street.

Grantham, S21/2298: Mr & Mrs M Round - First floor rear extension at 115 Huntingtower Road.

Corby Glen, S21/2299: Lisa Raine - Modify the outline S106 Agreement dated 5 March 2019 relating to S18/0452 to omit all financial contributions of this proposed development on viability grounds at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Corby Glen, S21/2303: Mrs Miranda Preston - Erection of three live - work dwellings at land adjacent to 29 The Green.

Barkston, S21/2304: Miss R Scott - Proposed drop kerb to form new vehicular access at front of dwelling (Re submission following S21/0261) at Tagmoor, Main Road.

Skillington, S21/2307: Mr & Mrs Hendrie - Proposed change of use and conversion of existing outbuilding to form annexe at Rushlea, Back Lane.

Ropsley, S21/2308: Mr and Mrs Wilkinson - Rear extension to dwelling linking house and detached games room at 52 High Street.

Witham on the Hill, S21/2309: Rachel Williams - Single storey side extension to form self contained annexe at Cedar House, 3 Home Farm Lane.

Old Somerby, S21/2310: Mrs Sarah Mascot - Erection of garage (Retrospective) at 9 School Lane.

Irnham, S21/2312: Mr Laurence Reilly - S20/2009 and S20/2010 Change of materials. Roof tiles to be Sandtoft New County Pantile Mixed Russet 11729554 as matching pan tiles to existing are not available and the need for a tile that is suitable for the low pitch of the new roof at Old Rookery Farmhouse, Irnham Road.

Pointon, S21/2315: Mr Nigel Greenwood - Installation of Velux sun tunnel into new extension roof to provide some natural light into ensuite at Ashlodge, 7 Pethley Lane.

Pickworth,S21/2319: Mr Victor Ktori - Erection of a new porch on the north west elevation at Manor House, Church Lane.

Allington, S21/2330: Miss Molly Wright - Replacement of existing conservatory with oak framed orangery at Woodbine Cottage, Side Street.

Grantham, S21/2332: Currys - Installation of internally illuminated & non illuminated fascia signs, non illuminated wall mounted and replacement panel to existing totem sign at Dysart Retail Park, Unit 4 And 5 Dysart Road.

Long Bennington, S21/2333: Mr M Ballaam - Proposed new access to serve plots 3 & 4 of approved application S21/1401 and division of shared private drive at land adjacent to The Old Telephone Exchange, 25 Vicarage Lane.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/2340: Mr & Mrs R Lukies - Erection of annexe and carport/workshop/store at Home Farm House, Ponton Road.

Hough on the Hill, S21/2342: Mr and Miss Harris and Brummitt - New tractor shed to replace existing at Wayside Farm, Lower Road.

Lenton, S21/2343: Simon Ainge - Erection of garage / annexe to serve new detached house approved S21/1422 at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road.

Grantham, S21/2344: Ladhar - Submission of details reserved by conditions 8 (ecological enhancement) and 9 (verification report) of S19/1390 - Demolition of former court buildings and erection of a 2 storey residential care home and associated car parking and landscaping. Condition 9: Verification report that remediation works are fully completed at former Magistrates Court Buildings, Harlaxton Road.

Grantham, S21/2345: Mr Simon Richards - Erection of Projecting/Hanging Sign at 14 Finkin Street.

Long Bennington, S21/2351: Mr Alvey - External alterations including new porch, new obscure rear window and new roof light at 92 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S21/2352: Mr A Johnson - Erection of detached garage with office space above at 5 Church Street.

Billingborough, 21/2368: Mr Stephen Burt - Non material amendments to refuse storage areas, access and turning areas and approved plans (conditions 5, 6 & 7 of pp S14/1420) at1-4 Wesley Court.

Foston, S21/2358: Mr & Mrs Graham Williams- Non material amendment to S20/0392 for the removal of porch to kitchen and relocation of two rooflights at Coach House Barn, Long Street.

Fulbeck, S21/2361: Mr Alan Gibson - Non material amendments to permission S18/1071 to include the addition of 4 low wattage safety lights surrounding the approved garage in order to illuminate the access to the dwelling at Pear Tree Cottage, Washdyke Lane.

Swinstead, S21/2362: Mr John Whitelam - Outline application for the erection of a detached dwelling (with all matters reserved) at land at Macham Close.

Grantham, S21/2377: Mr T Welbourn - Outline application for the demolition of existing annexe and erection of dwelling (all matters reserved except access) at 85A Harrowby Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/2386: Mr D Shaw - Erection of detached garage to the rear at 33 Church Street.